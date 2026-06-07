Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Daughter and Girlfriend? Everything to Know About the German Tennis Star’s Family

Alexander Zverev fought a battle doctors said he couldn’t win. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the tender age of four years old doctors explicitly warned him that a career in high-level sports was impossible.

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However, his ambition was greater than the risk that doctors told him about, and he had hidden this information for most of his life. Despite every medical condition and weakness, he turned his hurdles into his strengths. Today, the former World No. 2 stands as a tennis powerhouse. Millions of fans cheer for every point he wins now. Off court, his greatest strength is his daughter Mayla and partner Sophia Thomalla.

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Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Daughter, Mayla?

Born in March 2021, Mayla has completely shifted Zverev’s perspective on life, success, and what it means to be a tennis star, leaving a lasting legacy. Brenda Patea announced she was expecting her first child with Alexander Zverev in 2020. Brenda is a German model, influencer, and television personality, and the couple was together for two years.

Mayla was born on March 11, 2021 and although the tennis stars are no longer together, they share joint custody of their child and love her a lot. Zverev goes to great lengths to protect his daughter’s privacy, especially from the cameras.

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“Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship, and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we will take care of the little person that is about to grow. I am very much looking forward to the child,” he said, according to People.

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He also mentioned that he wanted her to grow up as a child with a normal life like any other kid. He said, “I want her to be a normal child, growing up with a normal life,” he explained. “I try to keep her out of social media, all the Instagrammie stuff.”

Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla?

Sophia Thomalla is a German actress and also Zverev’s partner. She has a background in acting, modelling, and TV presenting. The couple started dating back in 2020, and it has been six years since they have been together. However, they officially announced their relationship in 2021, which is the same year that Mayla was born.

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Sophia is a well-known television host (e.g., hosting the German version of Are You the One?) and model in her native country. Zverev has frequently shown his gratitude to her for bringing “peace, stability, and security” to his personal and professional life.

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The couple is pretty active on social media and loves to share about their relationship. In fact, Sophia gave an adorable tribute to Zverev on his birthday in mid-April. Sharing a carousel of pictures where Zverev was in his relaxed home environment, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️ Thank you for these 5 THRILLING years 😂🫶🏼 #sleepingbeauty,” Thomalla wrote while also sharing a series of photos showing Zverev napping, often while cuddling with one of his dogs.

Even the tennis star had gushed about his partner and her support. “I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Zverev told Tennis Magazin in December 2021.

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Who Else Is Part of Alexander Zverev’s Family and Support System?

Alexander not only has his girlfriend and daughter as his support system, but also his extended family and parents. In fact, his parents have always been his first-ever mentors and long-time coaches.

His network also extends to a charity and advocacy foundation he launched to support individuals managing Type 1 diabetes. His father, Alexander Zverev Sr., and mother, Irina Zverev, are both former experienced tennis players who have been significant in his development as his primary coaches.

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Along with that, his older brother Mischa is not only his brother, but also acts as his mentor, coach, and a consistent source of grounding support on the ATP Tour. He works with specialized physiotherapists and trainers to keep his body conditioned and blood glucose levels steady.

What Has Alexander Zverev Said About the Importance of Family?

Alexander has frequently credited his family, especially since they not only supported him through his tennis career, but also helped him through his type one diabetes diagnosis. He is heavily reliant on his parents and older brother, who has openly discussed how becoming a father has softened his on-court temper and given him a greater purpose.

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“My success has a lot to do with Mischa,” Alexander told The Independent. “He was the one who always used to practise with me when I was little, when I was a junior.”

He continued, “I think he’s seen me do well and he’s seen me playing on the professional tour, and he got really motivated. I think he thought: ‘I want to play a few more years with my brother, travel with him, and play in the same tournaments as him.”

In fact, Alexander’s mother shared how painful it was to watch her child go through diabetes, but the close-knit family held on. “Back then we had to wake him up three times a night to measure and then give him his injections. But he always wanted to run around or jump on the trampoline instead of getting the injections,” she said in an interview with Medtronic Diabetes.

Alexander is one of the best tennis players that we have today. His success is his hard work along with a huge team of his family, his child, and his medical team who have always been supportive of him throughout his journey.