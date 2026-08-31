Who Is Brandon Nakashima’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Amelia Ruiz

Brandon Nakashima’s tennis career keeps him busy traveling from one tournament to the next, but fans have also become curious about his life away from the court. The American has been linked with Amelia Ruiz, who has been by his side as he continues to build his career on the ATP Tour. But who is Amelia Ruiz, and what do we know about Nakashima’s girlfriend?

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Who is Amelia Ruiz?

Amelia Ruiz is from London, England, and has built an impressive academic and professional background in clinical psychology. She studied at Lady Eleanor Holles School, where she also worked as a summer sports camp coach, teaching lacrosse to girls aged 11 to 18.

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Ruiz later attended the University of Exeter, earning a Bachelor of Science degree before completing a Master of Science. She then moved to Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent, England, where she is pursuing a Doctor of Clinical Psychology.

According to Yahoo Sports, which cited Ruiz’s LinkedIn profile, she also works as a trainee clinical psychologist at Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Her education and professional experience have both followed a path toward clinical psychology.

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Beyond her academic and professional life, relatively little is known about Ruiz. Her exact birthday has not been made public, and she has largely kept her personal life private. Much of the publicly available information about her comes from her academic and professional background, as well as her relationship with tennis player Brandon Nakashima.

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When did Brandon Nakashima and Amelia Ruiz meet?

According to Yahoo Sports, Nakashima first went public with his relationship with Ruiz after winning the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy. Following his victory, the American celebrated by sharing a kiss with Ruiz in front of the crowd.

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Nakashima offered another glimpse into their relationship the following year. In July 2023, he shared a photo with Ruiz on Instagram while looking back on his time in Europe.

Alongside the post, he wrote, “3 months in Europe 🇪🇺 Many lessons learned and some great memories. Thankful to everyone that’s been a part of this journey ❤️” before mentioning his return home to prepare for the US hard-court swing.

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While those moments gave fans a glimpse of the couple, Nakashima and Ruiz have continued to keep private the story of how they first met. As a result, the beginning of their relationship remains something the couple has chosen not to share publicly.

What does Amelia Ruiz do for a living?

Amelia Ruiz has an impressive academic and professional background. She earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in science and is currently pursuing her doctoral degree at Solomon’s Institute for Advanced Psychology.

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Alongside her studies, Amelia works for the Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. She previously worked as an analyst at Brand Finance, a London-based brand valuation consultancy.

Amelia also has a background in sports. Earlier in her career, she worked as a sports camp coach at Lady Eleanor Holles School.

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Do Amelia Ruiz and Brandon Nakashima have children?

Amelia Ruiz and Brandon Nakashima are not married and, based on publicly available information, do not have any children together. The couple appears to be focused on their respective careers and personal goals.

Brandon travels extensively as a professional tennis player while competing on the ATP Tour, whereas Amelia is pursuing her doctoral studies in clinical psychology. With both maintaining busy schedules, their professional commitments remain a significant part of their lives.

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What is Amelia Ruiz’s Instagram account?

Amelia Ruiz prefers to keep her personal life private. Her Instagram profile is set to private, and she can be found on the platform under the handle @mimiruiz_.