Who Is Elina Svitolina’s Husband Gael Monfils? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Elina Svitolina is on a generational run at the 2026 Australian Open, and honestly it has to be one of the coolest comeback stories in tennis right now. After taking a break at the end of last year to recharge her batteries, she came into 2026 with a hit list, beating the likes of No. 3 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in just 59 minutes, and No. 8 Mirra Andreeva in spectacular fashion. Now, just one win away from making history against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, let’s talk about the biggest pillar in her life: Gaël Monfils.

Who is Elina Svitolina’s husband, Gael Monfils?

Gaël Monfils is a fan-favourite French tennis star known as “The Showman” for his wild athleticism and entertaining tricks on the court. The Frenchman has spent over two decades on the ATP Tour since turning professional in 2004. In 2 decades, he has won 13 ATP singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 6. Now 39 years old, he just recently announced that this 2026 will be his final season on tour before he officially hangs up his racquet for good.

How did Elina Svitolina meet Gael Monfils?

Their romantic journey is one for the common folks. His love story with fellow tennis pro Elina Svitolina actually started back in the good old days of Instagram in 2018. After seeing that she was in Paris, he reached out for a drink via direct message. Just like that, they became the most talked-about power couple in the sport of tennis.

When did Elina Svitolina marry Gael Monfils?

They got engaged in the mountains during a scenic hike in April of 2021 and had a beautiful wedding in Geneva just a few months later on July 16, 2021, where they even wore matching custom purple and white designer outfits designed by the late Virgil Abloh himself.

Do Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have children?

Yes, the couple’s world changed forever on October 15 of 2022, with the birth of their first child, Skaï Monfils. It was his best day ever:

“I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 a.m,” Gael wrote on IG back in 2022. “Elina was strong and brave. I can’t t thx enough, my wife and God, for this special moment Welcome to the world, my little princess SKAÏ.”

Monfils has often said that being a dad is his most important job and that his dream was always to have an “unbelievable family” more than just winning trophies. They even travel together as a family on tour, which they say is a huge blessing during their busy careers.

Is Gael Monfils active on social media?

For fans who want an inside look at their daily lives, Gaël is one of the most accessible and active athletes on social media. He posts plenty of personal updates on his Instagram and shares a joint account with Elina called @g.e.m.s.life where they post funny videos and life milestones. You can also find him on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Elina has deliberately credited her success to her family time and time again. It won’t be any different today. Regardless of how today goes, Gael and Skai will be on the sidelines rooting for the boss of the Monfils family.