Who Is Elise Mertens’s Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Christopher Heyman

Elise Mertens has established herself as one of Belgium’s most accomplished tennis players, reaching a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12 and rising to World No. 1 in doubles. A multiple-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Mertens has enjoyed remarkable success on the court. Off the court, she has also found happiness in her personal life, sharing a relationship with former Belgian tennis player and coach Christopher Heyman. Their shared passion for tennis has brought them together both professionally and personally. Here’s a closer look at Mertens and Heyman’s relationship, how they support each other’s careers, and the life they have built away from the spotlight.

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Who is Elise Mertens’s boyfriend, Christopher Heyman?

Christopher Heyman is a Belgian tennis coach and former professional tennis player. He was born on October 8th, 1993, in Belgium, and is a 32-year-old former left-handed professional tennis player. He primarily competed on the ITF and ATP Challenger circuits, reaching a career-high singles ranking of World No. 258 in 2018.

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Christopher has kept his early life and education highly private, with public information limited to his tennis career. Because he chose to pursue a career as a touring sports professional at a very young age, detailed records of his traditional university or college attendance are not available. However, we do know that he was born in Eupen in a German-speaking community. He also began playing tennis at the age of eight, showing significant natural potential as a left-handed player.

Like many aspiring European professionals, Christopher Heyman spent his teenage years immersed in competitive tennis. He competed on the ITF Junior circuit before transitioning to the professional tour, where he primarily played ITF Futures and ATP Challenger events as he worked his way up the rankings.

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What is Christopher Heyman’s profession?

Christopher Heyman is a former Belgian professional tennis player who now works as a tennis coach. According to Elise Mertens’ official WTA profile, he is currently part of her coaching team, assisting the Belgian star as she competes on the WTA Tour.

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Before transitioning into coaching, Heyman spent more than a decade on the professional circuit, competing primarily in ITF World Tennis Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 258 in 2018 and was known for his left-handed playing style and one-handed backhand. During his professional career, he earned $131,551 in combined singles and doubles prize money.

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After his playing career slowed due to injuries and eventually came to an end, Heyman transitioned into coaching. He now works alongside Elise Mertens, bringing his experience as a former professional player to support one of Belgium’s most successful tennis stars.

How did Elise Mertens and Christopher Heyman meet?

Elise Mertens and Christopher Heyman first met through Belgium’s close-knit tennis community, where both were pursuing professional careers. Although they competed on different tours, Mertens on the WTA Tour and Heyman on the ATP Challenger and ITF circuits, they regularly crossed paths at national training camps, Belgian tennis events, and tournaments across Europe.

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According to an interview with Tennisplaza.be, the pair were already in a relationship before they began working together professionally. Reflecting on the decision to combine their personal and professional lives, Heyman said, “We were already a couple before we started working together, so we consciously thought about it, but ultimately it turned out very naturally.”

In August 2023, shortly before the US Open, Mertens ended her partnership with her previous coach, and Heyman stepped in to guide her on an interim basis. What began as a temporary arrangement soon developed into a permanent coaching partnership. Both have said they carefully considered the decision before working together, ensuring they could balance their relationship with the demands of competing on the professional tour.

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Do Christopher Heyman and Elise Mertens have children?

As of 2026, Elise Mertens and Christopher Heyman do not have any children. The Belgian couple has kept much of their personal life private and has not publicly announced any plans to start a family.

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Instead, they remain focused on their shared life in professional tennis. Mertens continues to compete at the highest level on the WTA Tour, while Heyman works as part of her coaching team, supporting her throughout the season. Their ability to balance a romantic relationship with a successful player-coach partnership has made them one of Belgian tennis’ most notable couples.

Away from the court, Mertens is a well-known animal lover and frequently shares glimpses of life with her rescue dogs on social media. While the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they continue to support one another both professionally and personally.