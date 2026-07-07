Who Is Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Nina Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s biggest teammate doesn’t stand across the net or sit in his coaching box. Instead, she’s the person who has stood by him through the highs of ATP success and the lows that come with life on tour. His wife, Nina Aliassime, has quietly become one of the most important influences in his life, offering support, perspective, and stability whenever the pressure mounts.

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But their story didn’t begin after Felix became a tennis star. It started years earlier, when two young athletes chasing their own dreams found each other through sport. Here’s how Felix and Nina’s relationship began and why it continues to be one of tennis’s strongest partnerships.

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Who is Nina Aliassime?

Nina Aliassime is a professional equestrian athlete who represents Morocco in international show jumping competitions. While many recognize her as the wife of Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime, she has built a successful sporting career of her own and is well known within the equestrian community.

Born on June 19, 2000, Nina has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye. Unlike many high-profile athletes and their partners, she rarely shares details about her upbringing or education. She spent much of her childhood traveling across Europe and the United States due to her equestrian career.

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What are Nina Aliassime’s height and age?

Nina Aliassime is 26 years old. While her exact height has never been publicly disclosed, she appears noticeably shorter than her husband, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who stands at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m). Since there is no verified information about her height, any estimate would be speculative.

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Nina has also kept her religious beliefs private and has never publicly discussed her faith. Although she and Felix exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony, that alone does not confirm either person’s religious affiliation.

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She comes from a multicultural family, with a Moroccan father, Karim Ghaibi, and a Croatian mother. Reflecting her heritage, the couple also celebrated their marriage with a traditional Moroccan wedding in Marrakesh, embracing the cultural traditions that are an important part of Nina’s background.

How did Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Aliassime meet?

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi’s love story began in March 2019 in Miami, where both were 18 years old and pursuing careers in elite sport. While competing at the tournament, Félix noticed Nina in the crowd and was immediately drawn to her. Determined not to let the opportunity slip away, he sent her a direct message before leaving the city, asking if she’d join him for dinner. She accepted, and that first meeting marked the beginning of their relationship.

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Reflecting on what made their connection so special, Félix later told the ATP Tour that it was their shared values that brought them together. “Her values are just like mine and are the most important in our relationship. She is really somebody that I like to say can’t be corrupted. She’s very, very honest, very straightforward, and she’s got great values, great family values. It’s great that we’re now entering this new chapter of our lives.”

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Just a month after they started dating, Félix wrote Nina a heartfelt letter expressing how deeply he felt about their relationship. In it, he even confessed that he was convinced they would one day get married. Rather than giving it to her immediately, however, he tucked the letter away, keeping it a secret for years as their relationship grew stronger despite the demands of their respective sporting careers.

Six years later, during a private sunset getaway in the Seychelles in November 2024, Félix finally revealed the letter. He asked Nina to retrieve a notebook from their room, and when she opened it, she found the same words he had written back in 2019. As she finished reading, Félix got down on one knee and proposed with a custom-designed engagement ring, turning a promise he had written years earlier into reality. The couple finally got married on September 20, 2025, at the ultra-luxurious Selman Marrakech hotel.

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What does Nina Aliassime do for a living?

Nina is a professional international show-jumping equestrian athlete who competes globally on behalf of Morocco. She has been actively competing in the professional global circuit since 2017.

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She has represented Morocco several times in high-profile international competitions. She has even competed in the Moroccan Royal Tour. According to the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, she has logged dozens of professional career starts across various competitive tours.

Nina was introduced to the sport by her father, Karim Ghaibi, who is also an accomplished international equestrian competitor for Morocco.

Nina Aliassime’s Instagram

Nina Aliassime is active on Instagram, where she gives fans a glimpse into both her life as a professional equestrian and her relationship with Félix Auger-Aliassime. Her posts range from training sessions and competitions to travel, special occasions, and moments with Félix, offering a balanced look at her sporting career and personal life.

As of July 2026, she has more than 25,000 followers, with her audience continuing to grow following the couple’s engagement and wedding.