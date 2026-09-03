Who Is Flavio Cobolli’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Matilde Galli

Flavio Cobolli and Matilde Galli’s relationship goes back to before he became a familiar name on the tennis circuit. The couple developed a strong connection early on, and Matilde has since become an important source of emotional support in his life. As Cobolli navigates the pressures of professional tennis, Matilde remains a steady presence by his side. She supports him through his demanding training schedule and the ups and downs of tournament life, helping him stay calm and grounded both on and off the court.

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Who is Matilde Galli?

Matilde Galli is known for being the girlfriend of Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli. She has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, so details about her background and education remain limited. What is known is that she is a university student pursuing a degree in healthcare management and has been focused on building her own career while supporting Cobolli’s tennis journey.

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Because Matilde prefers to maintain a low profile, she does not regularly travel with Cobolli on the ATP Tour. Instead, she often remains in Italy to focus on her studies while staying in close contact with him during tournaments. Despite the distance, she remains an important source of emotional support as Cobolli navigates the demands of professional tennis.

What is Matilde Galli’s height and age?

Matilde Galli is 23 years old, although her exact height has not been publicly confirmed. Standing at 6 feet, Flavio Cobolli is considerably taller than his girlfriend, making the height difference between the two quite noticeable.

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When did Flavio Cobolli meet Matilde Galli?

Flavio Cobolli and Matilde Galli first met as teenagers, long before Cobolli became a familiar name on the professional tennis circuit. The pair reportedly crossed paths at the birthday party of Cobolli’s best friend when the tennis player was 18. Matilde was there because she was friends with the sister of Cobolli’s best friend.

Their relationship began when Cobolli was still far from the spotlight. Around 2021, he was ranked outside the world’s top 1,000 and was still working his way through the early stages of his professional career. Looking back on their relationship, Cobolli has summed up just how far he has come by saying, “I knew her when I was no one.”

Since then, Matilde has remained an important part of his journey. As Cobolli progressed through the ranks and eventually made his mark on the ATP Tour, she continued to provide the emotional support and stability that helped him stay grounded along the way.

What does Matilde Galli do for a living?

Galli is currently pursuing higher education in healthcare, with the goal of becoming a hospital sanitary director. Her career path requires years of demanding studies and challenging examinations, leaving her with little time to travel regularly with Cobolli on the ATP Tour.

As a result, she often supports him from home rather than from the stands. Even with her busy academic schedule, Galli makes an effort to watch his matches whenever she can, sometimes staying awake late into the night to catch him in action.

Cobolli has also spoken proudly about her ambitions and the path she has chosen for herself. In an ATP Tour interview, he revealed that one of his biggest wishes is simply to see Galli happy, whatever she ultimately chooses to pursue in life.

What is Matilde Galli’s Instagram account?

Matilde Galli maintains a relatively private presence on social media, with her Instagram account set to private. She has around 9,000 followers and uses the handle @matildeegalli.

Fans can find her account here: Matilde Galli’s Instagram