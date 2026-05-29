Who Is Learner Tien’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Isabella Chhiv

While rapidly climbing the ATP Tour in 2026, Learner Tien has kept his personal life largely out of the spotlight. Known for his intense focus and quiet demeanor, the young American has balanced his rising tennis career with the support of his longtime partner, Isabella Chhiv, offering only occasional glimpses into their relationship. So, who is Isabella Chhiv, and how did their love story begin?

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Who is Isabella Chhiv?

Born on February 22, 2005, Isabella Chhiv is an American tennis player who has competed on the ITF circuit and represented Princeton University on its women’s tennis team.

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A native of Irvine, California, Chhiv attended Laurel Springs School, an online private institution. She picked up a tennis racket at the age of five and has remained dedicated to the sport ever since. According to her player profiles, hard courts are her preferred playing surface.

What is Isabella Chhiv’s age and height?

As of 2026, Isabella Chhiv is 21 years old. According to her Princeton University player profile, she stands 5-foot-5 (165 cm) tall and plays right-handed. Like Tien, Chhiv has built an impressive tennis résumé. Although she has not yet turned professional, she has enjoyed considerable success at the collegiate level while competing for Princeton.

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How did Learner Tien and Isabella Chhiv meet?

Learner Tien has largely kept details of his personal life private, so little is publicly known about how he and Chhiv first met or when their relationship began. The couple rarely shares details about their romance on social media. However, Tien offered a rare public show of support in 2026 after Princeton’s women’s tennis team captured a share of the Ivy League championship.

The Tigers secured a 4-1 victory in their final regular-season match, finishing with a strong 6-1 conference record. Following the achievement, Tien reposted the team’s “Ivy Champs” celebration on his Instagram Story, seemingly celebrating the accomplishment of his girlfriend, Isabella Chhiv, who was part of the championship-winning squad.

What does Isabella Chhiv do?

Chhiv is currently a student-athlete at Princeton University, where she competes for the Tigers women’s tennis team.

During the 2025-26 season, she posted a 12-16 singles record, including five spring victories, while compiling an impressive 18-11 doubles record. She was ranked as high as No. 93 nationally in doubles alongside partner Pearlie Zhang and earned several notable victories, including a ranked win over Penn’s No. 60 Sabine Rutlauka.

Beyond tennis, Chhiv has also been involved in philanthropic work. From December 2019 to December 2020, she volunteered in Cambodia, assisting nurses and doctors in providing free medical care to residents of the village of Toul Preach. She also helped raise more than $3,000 to provide shoes, clothing, toiletries, and medical supplies for the mission.

What is Isabella Chhiv’s net worth?

There is no verified public information regarding Isabella Chhiv’s net worth as of 2026. While she has participated in various junior and amateur tennis competitions, including prestigious USTA events such as the Girls’ 18 & Under National Clay Court Championships, she has not yet established a professional career that would generate significant publicly reported earnings. As a result, any estimates regarding her net worth would be purely speculative.

What is Isabella Chhiv’s Instagram?

Unlike many athletes of her generation, Chhiv maintains a relatively private online presence. Her Instagram account is private, meaning only approved followers can view her posts and stories.

Her Instagram handle is @isabellachhiv, where she occasionally shares updates from her life and tennis career with her followers.