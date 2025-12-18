Why Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Mentor-Mentee Relationship Was One of a Kind?

An iconic coach-player duo is rare to find. Like Serena Williams and Patrick Mouratoglou or Brad Gilbert and Andre Agassi! This generation’s iconic duo was Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero. The coach who once bagged the 2003 French Open title took on a young teenager and guided him to tennis glory. Here’s what set them apart:

The journey from a teenager in his academy to world domination

Their partnership began at Ferrero’s academy in Alicante after Alcaraz’s agent spotted something special in the kid’s raw, fearless game. As a former No. 1 himself, Ferrero’s reputation rests on achievements, not theatrics, and his calm, steady energy became the perfect counterbalance to Alcaraz’s fiery ambition.

Ferrero remembers those first impressions clearly. “I met him when he was 12 or 13 here. He was playing a tournament, small tournament. [I saw] a boy that plays let’s say, different. A lot of drop shots; going to the net; dynamic on the court. Like freedom, very free on the court. Maybe I didn’t think he was going to be the Rafa of the future. But, of course you think, ‘Oh, come on, that’s different. He plays good!’” he told Sports Illustrated last year.

To Carlos Alcaraz, “Juanki” isn’t just a coach. “He’s my friend, he’s my coach, I can say he’s my father, as well… I’m really grateful to have him, not only in the box, not only in tennis, you know, but I’m really grateful to have him out of the court, growing up as a person with him,” he said at 20.

Ferrero has been hands-on since day one, shaping Carlos through every early win and wobble. From guiding him on consistency and maturity to embedding strong habits, he took the teenager from ITF junior world No. 119 to No. 25 by mid-2019, marked by a Grade 2 runner-up in Sanxenxo, a Grade 1 semifinal in Porto Alegre, and his first Grade 1 title in Villena.

Over seven years, that mentorship has turned into one of tennis’s most rewarding partnerships. Just last week, Ferrero opened up about the mental battles he helped Alcaraz face, like earlier this year after that surprise Miami Open loss to Belgium’s David Goffin, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. “It was a difficult time, not for fitting defeat but for how. He left a little touched by the tournament and on the way back we had a talk,” Ferrero said.

“On many occasions, we are talking to him, but when you really see him more irascible or weak at some point in the season, he always talks a little more from the psychological and friendship aspect, more than as a coach.”

Seven years on, it’s clear: Juanki is far more than a coach, he’s the calm behind Alcaraz’s storm, and has led to many victories!

What did Carlos Alcaraz achieve under Juan Carlos Ferrero’s guidance?

Under Ferrero’s steady guidance, Alcaraz transformed into one of tennis’s most electrifying forces, with 24 tour-level titles, including six majors, to his name.

Turning pro in 2020, the Spanish prodigy cracked the ATP top 500 by year’s end, and by 2021, he went from No.141 to No. 32 in the ranking and lifted his first ATP trophy in Umag. That season also brought a Next Gen ATP Finals crown over Sebastian Korda!

Then came 2022, the season of lift-off. Carlos Alcaraz won his first ATP 500 in Rio at just 19 years old. He went on to clinch his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open, grab five titles, including the Miami and Madrid Masters, and finish the year as the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history. But amid all the wins, their bond ran deeper than trophies.

During that 2022 Miami final, Ferrero flew in last-minute after losing his father, Eduardo. When Alcaraz saw him, he jumped up and hugged him tight before going on to win.

“Juan Carlos is a very important person for me,” he said. “On the professional side, on the personal side, he helps me a lot on both sides. When we are together, we will talk about everything in life, everything in our sport, about football, as well.”

By 2023, the momentum felt unstoppable. Alcaraz defended his Madrid crown, captured Indian Wells without dropping a set to complete the historic Sunshine Double, conquered Wimbledon by toppling Novak Djokovic, and won a total of six titles that year.

After the first Wimbledon triumph, Ferrero was visibly moved as he embraced his pupil. A year later, Carlos Alcaraz defended the All England Club title and paired it with a Roland Garros win, joining elite company with a stunning 2024 French Open-Wimbledon double. That same year, he bagged the Indian Wells Masters again and even claimed an Olympic silver in Paris.

If 2025 was meant to be a statement, Carlos Alcaraz turned it into a symphony. He opened the season by winning his first indoor hard-court trophy in Rotterdam, then added Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati Masters titles, plus Roland Garros and the US Open, finishing as year-end No. 1 with eight titles and a tour-leading 71 wins.

His Roland Garros triumph was pure drama, rallying from two sets down and saving three match points against Jannik Sinner before climbing into the box to be lifted by Ferrero amid a roaring ‘Vamos!’ “Of course I think he was born to play these kinds of moments,” Ferrero said afterward.

Juanki ended the year sharing ATP ‘Coach of the Year’ honors alongside Feliciano Lopez. But now, as 2026 approaches, they’ve made a decision that stunned the tennis world.

The end of an era for Carlos Alcaraz and Ferrero

On December 17, tennis fans woke up to bittersweet news: the player and coach had officially called time on their remarkable seven-year partnership. The announcement came directly from Alcaraz, who poured his heart out in a message on social media.

“It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player,” he wrote, reflecting on the bond that shaped his rise from teenage prodigy to global star.

“Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you.” Alongside his words came a flurry of photos, capturing moments of triumph, laughter, and sheer joy that defined one of modern tennis’s most successful player-coach duos.

On the other side, Ferrero posted his own heartfelt message in Spanish: “Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it,” he wrote, acknowledging just how deep their connection ran. He thanked Alcaraz and the entire team for what they had built together, adding, “I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again.” Words that carried the weight of both farewell and hope.

Right now, the reason behind their split remains under wraps, leaving everyone guessing. But the bigger question now looms over the horizon: will Carlos Alcaraz bring everything he’s learned into 2026 and chase that elusive Australian Open crown to seal his Career Slam?