Why Elena Rybakina Will Win a Grand Slam in 2026?

The 2025 season has been quite a rollercoaster for Elena Rybakina. From coaching drama to winning three titles, including the WTA Finals against the World No.1, it’s safe to say she’s fought a hard battle till the end. But will the Kazakh ultimately win another major title after the 2022 Wimbledon title?

Her first grand slam came by defeating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The 23-year-old, originally from Russia, became the youngest women’s champion at the tournament since Petra Kvitova in 2011 and the first from Kazakhstan to claim a major. Will she bring back that glory? Let’s find out:

Consistency on the court has improved over time

Elena Rybakina reminded everyone why she’s such a force when her confidence clicks into gear. A Wimbledon champion who narrowly missed a second major at the 2023 Australian Open, she ended 2025 on fire. Her last loss came in early October against Aryna Sabalenka in the Wuhan quarterfinals, and from then on, she didn’t look back.

She stormed to the Ningbo title, reached the Tokyo semifinals, and that run clinched her place at the WTA Finals. Once there, Rybakina was untouchable, winning all five matches to capture her biggest trophy in three and a half years. That surge came after a rough stretch, with the 26-year-old missing the quarterfinals at every major in 2025 for the first time since 2020.

But she wrapped her year in style, stringing together 11 straight wins to finish strong. After lifting her second title of 2025 in Ningbo, she made the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals, then withdrew from her semi once she secured Finals qualification. In Cancun, she sealed the season with a superb 6-3, 7-6(0) victory over world No. 1.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second group-stage match on Day 3 of the 2025 WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 3, 2025.

The comeback had seasoned observers talking. Former French Open semifinalist Nadia Petrova told Championat, “I’m very happy that Rybakina was able to rebound and come back. Her hard work, her positive attitude, and her composure are evident. And next year could very well be a breakout year for Elena.” Petrova added that Rybakina’s “clean technique and great feel for the ball” could push her toward another Grand Slam and maybe even challenge Sabalenka.

Her ball striking and aggressive baseline play make her dangerous

If there’s one thing Elena Rybakina’s weaponized better than almost anyone, it’s her serve. The WTA Finals became her masterclass in precision. She finished 2025 with a staggering 516 aces, the highest total of any player this season and the biggest single-year haul since Karolina Pliskova’s 530 in 2016. That kind of serving rhythm makes her nearly untouchable when it clicks.

“That’s one of the great weapons in modern tennis, that serve of hers,” said Jon Wertheim on the ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ podcast. “People will see that [6-3 7-6(0) win over Sabalenka in the WTA Finals] scoreline, and they’ll say, ‘oh she beat Sabalenka in a tiebreaker, that doesn’t happen very often’. What happened in the 20 or so minutes before that is worth going back and watching if you have a chance. That serve bailed her out of so many potentially problematic situations.”

Roddick didn’t disagree. “I do think that Rybakina has the best serve in women’s tennis. It seems like when you say [longstanding WTA top three] Gauff and Iga and Sabalenka, and you slot Rybakina into that conversation… none of them want to play her.” His point rings true, as she has won 10 of her last 12 matches against top-10 players and is riding a four-match streak against the top five.

The smooth finish to 2025 hides a bumpy start. For months, results just wouldn’t come. She didn’t contest a final until May and even slipped to world No.13 by July. But when her rhythm returned, it stayed.

Her determination and grit set her apart

Elena Rybakina’s road through 2025 was anything but smooth. The 26-year-old battled lingering health issues through 2024 and faced a tense spell with coach Stefano Vukov after his WTA suspension early this year. He was cleared to return in August, and from then on, the Kazakh locked in. She finished strong with 28 wins in the season’s final four months, climbed back into the top five, and heads into 2026 on an 11-match tear.

“All that happened this week, I can bring to the next season,” Rybakina told wtatennis.com at the WTA Finals. “It gives me so much more motivation to work even more because we did good progress in the little blocks between the tournaments. Physically, even when I wasn’t at my best, we did a good job.”

That confident tone matched her performance in Riyadh. At the Finals, Rybakina bulldozed through the top two players to capture her biggest trophy of the year. The win reminded everyone of her poise under pressure. Her last major final came at the 2023 Australian Open, but her mindset now feels lighter, sharper, and built to last.

“I’ve experienced winning a Slam [at Wimbledon 2022], losing in a final to Aryna [Australian Open 2023] … each match like this brings so much experience and this time it went my way, everything worked,” she said. “I’ll try to carry every positive thing from this tournament into my next big matches.”

It’s been three years since that Melbourne showdown, and expectations around her have only grown. She’ll start 2026 at the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 event where she lifted the title in 2024 after crushing Sabalenka in the final. Elena Rybakina skipped it last year for the United Cup, but this time she arrives with confidence soaring and her serve humming. What do you think? Will she make a big splash in the next season?