WTA Player Exposes Harsh Kyiv Reality After Transylvania Open Debut Win: “It’s a Big Luck”

Tennis can be brutal, yet every journey hides more than what fans see. Players chase glory across continents, logging endless miles for their shot on the world stage. But not every hardship makes the headlines. Oleksandra Oliynykova is ready to share hers.

On Sunday in Cluj-Napoca, Ukraine’s rising star pulled off an escape for the ages at the Transylvania Open. She battled past Mayar Sherif 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 in a grueling 2-hour, 54-minute war. Down 3-1 in the final set, she clawed her way back with sheer will. After the match, she said simply making it to the tournament had felt like a victory.

“I live and practice in Kyiv, and because of Russian attacks, we have very big problems with electricity. Two hours before my train, because I live on the 20th floor, I’m entering the lift and electricity just turns off. In the end, I was just 10 minutes before my train left. So actually it’s a big luck.”

“I just said to myself, ‘C’mon, there was a possibility that you would not come to this tournament. Try to enjoy it, try to play more free and more creative.’ And actually, that was the key today to win.”

Her mindset poured into her tennis. The match turned into a tactical chessboard filled with fearless rallies and sharp shot-making that thrilled the crowd. Sherif’s soft drop shots sealed her the first set in a tense tiebreak after saving a set point. Then the Ukrainian found her groove. With looping moonballs and crisp flat winners, she pushed Sherif deep, took control, and flipped the script.

By the third set, the 24-year-old was running on adrenaline and heart. She slipped, scrambled, and still hit winners. Then she stormed through five of the last six games, sealing one of the biggest wins of her career.

Lately, Oliynykova has been making strides and stepping into the spotlight. She last competed at the Australian Open, where she opened up about her father and struggles back home.

Oleksandra Oliynykova speaks about her father at the Australian Open

On January 20, during the first week of the Australian Open, the Ukrainian ended her campaign with a loss to defending champion Madison Keys. The world No. 97 fell 6-7, 1-6 at Melbourne Park after an encouraging start in the opening set.

Following the match, Oleksandra Oliynykova reflected on her experience and spoke about her father, who is currently serving in the Ukrainian military. Just before she left for Melbourne, an explosion occurred near her home, a reminder of the uncertainty she carries while competing abroad.

“My father is a soldier. I’m alone here. Before, I was traveling with him. My father is my biggest support since my childhood in everything. I’m so proud of him. This is something that’s keeping me motivated even more,” she said.

“After he joined the military, I did progress over 200 positions [in the rankings]. I know it was his dream to see me on this court,” she added, “I cannot explain these feelings. When you’re in this situation, you can put the right priorities in your life. I would do everything to make him even more proud. Even he told me it was an amazing match. He just texted me. I made his dream come true. What could be a bigger motivation? I cannot imagine this.”

The young star began her professional career on the ITF Circuit in October 2017 and captured her first title the following year at a $15k event in Heraklion. Since then, she has earned ten singles and two doubles titles between 2017 and 2025, steadily building her ranking and experience on tour.

She now looks to continue that progress on the WTA Tour and will meet No. 8 seed Anna Bondar in the second round. Bondar advanced after a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-0 win over Ella Seidel, saving two points in the second-set tiebreak to stay in the tournament. Will Oleksandra Oliynykova keep up the momentum?