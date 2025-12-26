WTCC: Iga Swiatek Opens Up on Crowd Support After Ousting Elena Rybakina as She Gears Up for 2026

After a fiery 2025 season, Iga Swiatek is wasting no time gearing up for more. The Pole finished the year on a high, claiming her maiden Wimbledon crown, titles in Cincinnati and Korea, and locking in the No. 2 ranking. After a short break off the court, she’s back in action, bringing the heat at the World Tennis Continental Cup. And Elena Rybakina just felt the full force of it.

In the WTCC opener in Shenzhen, China, Swiatek swept past the Kazakh 6-3, 6-3 to move into the next round. Having been away from competitive play since the WTA Finals last month—aside from a brief Billie Jean King Cup appearance—the 24-year-old looked fresh and fiery. She credited the crowd with keeping her pumped throughout the match.

“It’s been a pleasure playing in front of you,” Iga Swiatek said in the post-match interview. “And also taking part in all the nice activities off the court for the exhibition. You made it really fun, so thank you, guys, for giving us the energy. Hopefully, we’re going to use it next week as well.”

The match had plenty of drama. After losing the first set, Rybakina stormed back with a break in the fifth game to lead 3-2 in the second. Just when it looked like the world No. 5 was turning the tide, Swiatek slammed the door shut. She reeled off four straight games to seal the win in straight sets.

Off the court, the six-time Grand Slam champion was just as dazzling. Her look at the WTCC’s inaugural ceremony and Gala dinner had fans talking! Iga Swiatek turned up in a sleek black outfit of a chic black top with matching pants, a stylish belt, and short heels. Meanwhile, Rybakina stunned in elegant white, and Rublev kept it effortlessly cool.

On Saturday, Swiatek returns to face China’s Xinyu Wang. The two have met only once before, when the Pole handed the world No. 57 a brutal 6-0, 6-0 loss in the 2023 French Open third round. This showdown should serve as prime preparation before the 2026 season kicks off. And Iga already has her sights set on the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek opens up about her mindset ahead of AO26

Last year was triumphant for Iga Swiatek, highlighted by her maiden win at SW19. A victory that made history with its 6-0, 6-0 scoreline against Amanda Anisimova in just 57 minutes! So far, Iga has captured six major titles in total: one Wimbledon, four French Open crowns (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), and one US Open title (2022). The only major missing from her collection is next on the calendar. Here’s how the Pole plans to handle the pressure:

Speaking to CLAY in an interview published on December 17, Iga Swiatek opened up about her quest for a career Grand Slam.

“I don’t set goals like that. Obviously, it’s something that I dream of and something that I want to happen one day, but I’m not going to come to Melbourne and think about it every day.”

The Pole has come close to the Australian Open title twice — first in 2022, when she lost to Danielle Collins in the semifinals (4-6, 1-6), and again last year after another deep run. Swiatek entered the 2025 Australian Open as the top seed and favorite, but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in a tense semifinal clash. Though her rhythm wavered under pressure, it still marked her best Melbourne run since 2022.

The setback only fueled her for the months ahead. After a heartbreaking defeat in the Bad Homburg final against Jessica Pegula, she stormed back to capture her first Wimbledon crown. It’s clear that Iga Swiatek values the process more than the outcome. As she explained:

“I know that there’s seven matches to win and the Grand Slams are two weeks, a lot can happen. So, I’m really going to just take it step by step. Just focusing on the pre-season well is the key, and then I’ll see. But for sure, it would be a dream come true.”

With not much time left before the first slam of the season, it might be a good idea for Iga to take some of that pressure off her shoulders. But could this mindset lead Iga Swiatek to a great start in the 2026 season? Share your take in the comments below!