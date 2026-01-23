Yulia Putintseva Fires Back at Boos As Australian Open Crowd Turns Hostile: “Look at Them”

It’s turning into a fairy-tale run for Yulia Putintseva at the Australian Open. The world No.94 came in red-hot, storming through her matches so far. She took down Beatriz Haddad Maia and Elsa Jacquemot with grit and flair. Having dropped only one set, she carried strong momentum into her third-round clash against Zeynep Sonmez. The result spoke for itself, but this time, the Aussie crowd stole a bit of the spotlight.

On Friday, the fiery Kazakh snatched the first set, stumbled in the second, and then surged back to dominate the third, sealing the win 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. But as the final point landed, things took an unexpected turn. Boos rang across the court when Yulia placed her finger to her ear, teasing the crowd. Unbothered, she turned it into a celebration and broke into a bold dance at Show Court Arena.

When asked about the crowd’s reaction in her post-match interview, Yulia Putintseva didn’t hold back:

“Honestly, really crazy atmosphere,” she said, “The guys…look at them. They’re very passionate about what they’re doing. It’s very, very great to see. Especially against me. Because I love this kind of battle.”

