Alex Pereira Clears Stance on Potential Boxing Move Ahead of UFC 335 Co-Main Event Fight

For Alex Pereira, there’s little room for a distraction at this point in his career – even if that means passing up a lucrative run in boxing. The loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 seemingly pushed back his dream of becoming the UFC’s first three-division champion. Pereira, however, remains focused on pursuing that historic goal.

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Ahead of close friend and team member Plinio Cruz‘s boxing debut at the Misfits event in London, Pereira discussed his future in combat sports, including a potential move to boxing, with popular combat sports journalist and content creator Fred Back.

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“Well, we have seven fights left on (my) UFC contract. I’m 39; it’s kind of impossible. But (I’m) happy to be here with (Plinio),” Pereira told Back, who asked whether he would be interested in pursuing a boxing career. Cruz helped him with translation.

When Back followed up by asking whether he might consider boxing after the UFC contract expired, Pereira replied, “No, (I’m) fine.”

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Pereira’s last professional boxing fight took place nine years ago. On June 17, 2017, he stopped Marcelo de Souza Cruz in the third round. He has previously spoken about pursuing professional boxing, describing it as both a personal challenge and an opportunity to prove himself.

He has reportedly identified Oleksandr Usyk as a potential opponent, while Anthony Joshua also expressed support for a potential transition, suggesting that the idea has attracted attention beyond MMA.

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Pereira’s stance largely centers around his contractual obligations to the UFC. In March 2026, he signed a new eight-bout UFC agreement. The June 14, 2026 matchup against Gane at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn served as the first bout under the agreement. That leaves seven fights remaining on his contract.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Pereira reportedly praised the UFC’s financial offer, which influenced his decision to relinquish his light heavyweight championship and compete in the heavyweight division. Although the exact financial terms of his renewed contract remain undisclosed, his standing as one of the UFC’s most marketable fighters suggests that deal is highly lucrative.

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The UFC’s position on crossover fights presents another obstacle. Dana White has strongly opposed boxing appearances by UFC stars, arguing that fans deserve elite competitors facing appropriate rivals under their sport’s rules. In March 2026, he specifically rejected the idea of featuring Pereira, Ilia Topuria, and Sean O’Malley, fighters all known for their striking skills, on his Zuffa Boxing cards.

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Pereira’s decision also reflects where he stands in his career. The loss to Gane was a major setback to his goal of becoming UFC’s first three-division champion. However, he still intends to pursue the heavyweight title, particularly with the division opening up after Tom Aspinall vacated his title.

Many view Pereira’s upcoming fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 as a potential step toward a title shot.

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A move into boxing, meanwhile, would not be unprecedented either.

Beyond Alex Pereira: When UFC fighters swapped the cage for the canvas

Several UFC fighters have pursued professional boxing under different contractual arrangements. In 2017, reigning lightweight champion Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather, losing by tenth-round TKO in a blockbuster event backed by the UFC.

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Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, left the promotion in 2023 after contract negotiations failed, partly over his desire for boxing freedom, before facing Tyson Fury and suffering a split-decision defeat.

Similarly, Nate Diaz boxed Jake Paul after completing his UFC deal, while Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo pursued boxing outside their UFC careers.

That raises the question of against whom Pereira could face if he enters professional boxing. Although the former UFC champion has received callouts from Oleksandr Usyk, a matchup with Jake Paul may be more practical and could attract significant commercial interest.

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Paul has expressed interest in cruiserweight contests and a potential heavyweight showdown with Ngannou. Given those interests, a crossover matchup with Pereira is another possibility. He has weighed more than 240 pounds, including 251 pounds for the Gane bout, suggesting that competing at heavyweight in boxing could be physically feasible.

Still, facing an established professional boxing champion or even crossover opponents such as Jake Paul would present a significant challenge for Pereira.

For now, Pereira appears focused on fulfilling his UFC contract. Although he may be approaching the final stretch of his career, his chances of becoming a champion again remain alive.

Also, winning another UFC title would further increase his market value. If a boxing opportunity arises later, Pereira could use that achievement to strengthen his negotiating position, potentially securing a substantial payday while extending his combat sports career.