Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Terence Crawford’s Fate Against Canelo Alvarez

Days are nearing. It’s now less than a month until boxing hosts the biggest fight of the era. On September 13, the eyes of the world will zero in on Allegiant Stadium. 12 rounds of slugfest between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will settle the 168-pound undisputed debate. Already a hot topic among combat sports aficionados, the match has also attracted attention from a much wider audience, including a few who excel inside a cage rather than a ring.

With Terence Crawford moving up two weight classes, the narrative initially had skeptics casting doubt on the Nebraskan’s chances. However, as the days passed, the discourse shifted dramatically. Many now believe the light middleweight champion could catch the super middleweight king off guard. Still, despite the changing opinions, Canelo Alvarez remains the favorite with oddsmakers. And for those searching for reasons why, they need only look at No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan‘s take.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford? Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t hesitate

Popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama, uploaded a cooking session with Tsarukyan on Kick Stream. During the stream, Marie-Daniele inevitably brought up the Canelo-Crawford question when she asked Tsarukyan about his favorite martial art. The Armenian fighter immediately picked grappling as his choice. But boxing wasn’t far behind. And when Marie-Daniele asked, “Canelo–Crawford, who do you have?” he didn’t think twice before replying, “Canelo.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The UFC lightweight contender explained that he liked Terence Crawford as well. However, in his view, Canelo held a distinct advantage. “Canelo because he is bigger, much bigger, and he’s fought with big guys. He has more experience.” Crawford, on the other hand, struck him as the more technical fighter, someone who can switch styles with ease.

Tsarukyan also highlighted another of Canelo’s well-known attributes. His granite chin. “He has a good chin,” he said, once Marie-Daniele echoed his view that, based on size, power, and experience, Canelo stands a strong chance to defeat Crawford.

Now, Tsarukyan may have shared his views casually. But the points he raised have been articulated by a few others as well.

Here’s the counterpunch

Canelo’s most recent fight, against William Scull, left many fans frustrated. It fueled speculation that the Mexican star may be on the decline. Former two-division champion Tim Bradley lamented. If Canelo couldn’t finish an opponent who simply circled the ring, how could one expect him to dominate a gifted boxer like Terence Crawford?

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

One of Crawford’s former opponents, Errol Spence Jr., believes Canelo’s size and punishing body shots would eventually wear down the Nebraskan as the fight progresses. In his view, it could even end in a late stoppage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, to rest the entire argument on the basis of a single fight is little more than wishful thinking. Yes, Canelo is now 35, and his last performance, though a victory, fell short of expectations. Still, he is a boxer who has waded through some of the biggest names of his era. Many of them, far larger in size. Against those opponents, he traded the fiercest blows and, more often than not, came out on top.

A few, like legendary trainer Teddy Atlas, believe Terence Crawford could do the unthinkable. “I liked Crawford before Canelo looked not so good in his last fight. I just think Crawford is really special. I think Canelo is really good. I think Crawford is special. I know he hasn’t fought for that resume that everyone wants. But you have that ingredient. I think he has it,” Atlas said on his podcast, ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the verdict still hangs in the balance.

Do you agree with Arman Tsarukyan’s take?