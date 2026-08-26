The combat-sports world has joined the wider outpouring of grief following Dolly Parton’s death. The iconic country singer and philanthropist, who churned out culture-defining hits like Jolene, I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors, and many others, died peacefully at 80 yesterday in Nashville.

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While Parton’s passing has been felt across the world, her presence is especially missed in combat sports, where his songs resonate with fighters who felt the calming effect of her music. UFC middleweight Cody Brundage has walked out to her hit “9 to 5” since his amateur days, calling himself a huge Dolly Parton fan. He explained that going into the “max confrontation, max anxiety” of a fight, her music lightens the mood, focuses him, and gets the crowd laughing along with him. A small, joyful ritual that made the walk to the cage feel a little more like a celebration.

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After learning about her death, many prominent figures paid tributes and offered prayers.

“I love Dolly Parton,” veteran boxing promoter Don King said. “She was a dear friend. She’d be greatly missed here on earth, but she’d be eternally remembered spiritually. Let the Lord giveth and the Lord take it away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Rest easy, Dolly, and keep a light in the window for me.”

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Reacting to CatholicVote’s tribute, MMA legend Conor McGregor said, “May God rest your amazing soul! 🙏❤️”

Christine Lopez found it hard to believe when she learned about Parton’s passing. Responding to the message from Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew, who represented the family and gave the official statement about his aunt’s death, the US Olympics Team assistant coach and media host wrote, “😭 Oh no! 🙏🏼.”

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Veteran boxing reporter and broadcaster Michael Woods recalled one of Dolly Parton’s signature songs. “Jolene was one of her biggest songs. The boxing world appreciates,” he wrote.

“I’m So Sad To Hear About The Passing Of The Queen Of Country Music, @DollyParton!” WWE legend Ric Flair stated. “I Was A Huge Fan Of Her Music. As A Boy, I Could Only Dream! Rest In Peace Dolly! My condolences to the friends & family of the legendary Dolly Parton! 🙏🏻”

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Born on January 19, 1946, in Tennessee, Dolly Rebecca Parton was part of a big family. She was the fourth of twelve siblings. Though coming from a family that she often described as “dirt poor,” Parton grew up in an atmosphere where her talent for music was soon discovered.

Growing up, she decided to pursue professional music, which led her to Nashville, the Music City, where she met Carl Thomas Dean, who later became her husband after she signed a deal with Monument Records in 1965.

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The subsequent years saw Parton become one of the most widely recognized faces in the world, winning fans not only with her music but also through appearances on screen. She received credit for movies such as 9 to 5, whose theme song by the same name became closely associated with the workplace and women’s liberation.

Parton later starred in movies like The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias.

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Beyond her music and onscreen appearances, the thing that endeared Parton, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, to people was her philanthropy. Parton always opened her doors, giving away and sharing with others. She opened a theme park, Dollywood, to celebrate the culture, music, and heritage of the Great Smoky Mountains while helping her home county. It became one of the biggest attractions in Sevier County, the singer. She also established the Dollywood Foundation, which launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program that provides free books to children.

After receiving the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award in 2011, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2022 – a rare accolade for a musician who defined country music.

According to her publicist, Parton, who in a career spanning decades released 49 albums and won 11 Grammys, died “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer.” Parton’s husband passed away last year.

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Dolly Parton’s influence extended far beyond her music. She will be missed by everyone who was touched by her life marked by generosity, music, and sharing. Her legacy will continue to live on through the countless people and causes she touched.