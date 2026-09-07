Conor McGregor Pleads Katie Taylor to Reconsider Retirement as He Eyes His Own Croke Park Farewell

Conor McGregor desperately wants Katie Taylor back in the ring for at least one more fight. The former UFC champion is currently recovering from a devastating torn ACL suffered during his comeback bout against Max Holloway this past July. The Irish superstar hopes Taylor joins him to make history as he aggressively enters the final leg of his fighting career. He explicitly voiced this massive request during a public social media post.

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“Katie Taylor, let’s do ONE MORE FOR THE MAC 😉 🇮🇪 🏟️ Well done, champ! @KatieTaylor 🙏,” his X post from yesterday read.

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Those comments follow Taylor’s emotional farewell card that took place last weekend at the iconic Croke Park. Reportedly, close to 83,000 spectators attended the Matchroom-DAZN event where she defeated Frenchwoman Flora Pili by unanimous decision to retain her undisputed super lightweight titles. She subsequently executed a highly symbolic gesture to officially confirm her retirement.

After the results were announced, Taylor made the symbolic gesture to mark her retirement by placing her gloves and belts on the canvas. This emotional moment brought the curtains down on a magnificent professional career that began ten years ago. The atmosphere inside the massive arena was electric as Taylor waved to the crowd, with thousands lining up to celebrate her unparalleled achievements. This incredible reception perfectly explains why McGregor hopes to replicate a similar historic stadium event, though his specific sporting intentions remain entirely unclear.

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The atmosphere inside the arena, as Taylor waved at the crowd, was electric. It’s rare for a champion to receive a send-off on such a scale, with thousands lining up to greet her and celebrate her achievements.

That could explain why McGregor made such a request, hoping Taylor would join him on what could be another historic event.

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What makes his comments particularly confusing is that McGregor did not clarify which fight – boxing or MMA – he is looking at as his final appearance. A few hints he dropped on social media may provide some clues regarding his ultimate ambition. Soon after posting his request, McGregor wrote, “McGregor, Taylor, Muhammad Ali,” while sharing images of Taylor and Ali along with the details of their historic fights at Croke Park. This specific venue comparison highlights his desire to create one last unforgettable spectacle at Ireland’s most famous stadium.

Ali famously faced Alvin Lewis for a non-title bout at Croke Park on July 19, 1972, making it the last boxing match to take place at the venue until Taylor set a new attendance record. Watching the scale of the farewell his compatriot received clearly inspired McGregor to want something similar as he enters the final stage of his outstanding fighting career. The last time McGregor fought in Dublin was in 2014, when he faced Diego Brandão in front of approximately 9,500 spectators.

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That relatively intimate setting hardly matches the massive stadium ovation Taylor received, prompting speculation about a major career shift.

A major career shift could be on the horizon for Conor McGregor

For now, McGregor still has unfinished business inside the mixed martial arts cage. The Irish legend faced Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch on July 11, officially ending a massive five-year layoff. The comeback attempt ended in absolute disaster as McGregor injured his knee while executing a kick just 69 seconds into the opening round, prompting the medical staff to immediately call off the fight and declare Holloway the winner by TKO. This severe injury forces him to undergo a massive physical recovery process.

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Following extensive surgery, McGregor is currently undergoing rigorous rehabilitation in California. The former champion has just one fight left on his UFC contract under a revised financial model and is reportedly set to make a comeback in April next year. However, recent comments from David Feldman, the founder and president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), suggest another completely different path for the global superstar.

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Recent comments from David Feldman, the founder and president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), however, suggest another possible path for McGregor.

While he has been a regular at the promotion’s events, latest reports indicate that McGregor, who, through his McGregor Sports and Entertainment, has acquired part-ownership of the increasingly popular fight promotion, may extend his role there as a fighter by competing on an upcoming card.

“We’ve had those conversations in the past,” Feldman reportedly said. “He’s very, very focused to come back for his last fight, and then he’s going to come here (to Fenway Park) and sell this whole f***ing stadium out.”

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“He’s really looking forward to coming back and getting that last fight under his belt. So that way it clears him up for the ability to fight in the BKFC. And I really do think you see that happening. Obviously, it depends on what happens with this next fight,” he told Sun Sports later.

So, is McGregor looking forward to ending his MMA career fighting in front of a home crowd at Croke Park? Even if it is MMA, the question still remains: Why would he want Katie Taylor, a boxing champion, to join him?

As far as boxing is concerned, McGregor hasn’t stepped inside the ring since he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Teasing a potential move to the sport, McGregor had previously spoken about a matchup against Jake Paul’s elder brother, Logan Paul. The supposed exhibition match, however, fizzled out later.

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Ultimately, only Conor McGregor knows what he has in mind. First, he has to make a full recovery before making a decision. Fans will likely be watching closely as “The Notorious” offers more clues about his much-discussed exit.