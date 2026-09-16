‘Euphoria’ Star Steps In to Save Misfits Boxing Card as Henry Cejudo’s Opponent Pulls Out Due to Injury

While its events have a well-earned reputation for drama and controversy, no one expected Misfits to replace a live streamer with an actor from a popular teen drama in its main event. The promotion’s upcoming card, scheduled for September 26, had DeenTheGreat facing Henry Cejudo in the headliner.

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With just a week remaining, the Kick streamer, however, pulled out. He later offered an explanation, but the move seemingly left Cejudo without an opponent. As it scrambled for a replacement, Misfits zeroed in on actor-turned-boxer Javon “Wanna” Walton.

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“Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo is fighting Ashtray from Euphoria on Misfits Boxing next weekend,” read the post from Happy Punch.

The event in Miami’s James L. Knight Center was supposed to serve as Cejudo’s ticket to professional boxing. An Olympic gold medalist, he became a two-division UFC champion as a professional mixed martial artist. Following a four-fight losing streak, Cejudo officially retired from the promotion in December last year.

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Returning to his wrestling roots, Cejudo made his debut in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) this February. Coming off a win over Urijah Faber, Cejudo was heading for a bout against Merab Dvalishvili when MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz updated that he was getting Cejudo onboard for a boxing match.

While speaking with his Pound 4 Pound podcast partner Kamaru Usman, Cejudo previously revealed that DeenTheGreat allegedly tried to get a rehydration clause signed ahead of their fight.

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At the time, the streamer did not confirm demanding such a requirement.

But now that matters have come to a head, Deen decided to come out with an explanation about his pull-out from the Misfits event.

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“My apologies to DAZN, my apologies to Misfits who believed in me and were putting me in a main event fight in Florida,” he said. “A few weeks ago while I was sparring I had an injury, and I’m sure as you’ve seen I haven’t sparred, hit the bag, or did any boxing workouts in weeks or really over a month.”

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“Really, we were waiting for my shoulder to heal, and I went to get an MRI, which showed an injury that could potentially ruin the future of my career if I don’t take it seriously… I 100 percent needed to take a precaution and do what was best and what was smart.”

“Obviously no fighter goes into a fight 110 percent, but I wasn’t going to get in there with a risk of injury, especially for my future. So it was better for me and my team to push it back.”

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The Kick streamer, who has gained immense popularity through his collaboration with former world champion Adrien Broner, also stated that he will face the winner of Cejudo vs. Walton later this year. Showing his MRI report on the screen, Deen said that he will still attend the event in Miami.

Records reveal this could be the first time Deen, who has been active in the crossover boxing scene since 2022 and now boasts a 7-1 record, has withdrawn from a card.

But his replacement, Javon Walton, however, has had a few such instances on his record.

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DeenTheGreat is out: Meet Henry Cejudo’s new opponent

After signing up with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in July 2023, Walton made his professional debut on December 20 that year, scoring a first-round TKO. Months later, Walton faced Joshua Torres on a card headlined by star Amanda Serrano. The bout ended in a draw.

On September 6, 2024, Walton was lined up to face Erik Hanley on Most Valuable Prospects 8. However, the fight had to be cancelled after Walton pulled out due to medical issues. The fight was later rescheduled on December 13, 2024, when Walton defeated Hanley by a majority decision.

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Walton’s last fight took place on September 27 last year, when he defeated Anthony Mora by a unanimous decision.