With little over a month remaining in 2026, Misfits Boxing wants to give fans a memorable night, one that could potentially set the tone for its events lined up in 2027.

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“December 18th, Misfits is coming to Nashville 🤠🇺🇸,” read the Instagram post from Misfits Boxing. “Misfits Boxing brings ‘New Blood’ to the roster with this special card to hot things up for the festive season. 🎄🔥 and to close out 2026 with a bang.

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“Misfits Mania and more announcements to follow for 2027! Debuts to Championship fights, ‘New Blood’ delivers all, live from the Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, Dec 18th. Exclusively on DAZN 🥊”

A fight poster featuring images of competitors, including Chase DeMoor and Andrei Arlovski, who are set to face off in the main event, accompanied the announcement.

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For both DeMoor and Arlovski, the bout marks a return to Misfits Boxing after a year-long gap. After defending his MFB heavyweight title on December 20, 2025, against Andrew Tate, DeMoor began competing in professional bouts. Except for his most recent bout against Kevin Nagle, which took place in Massachusetts on August 29, 2026, all his fights from January to July took place in Mexico, with DeMoor winning by stoppage.

He also competed in an exhibition fight, defeating Aleks Petrovic by unanimous decision on June 6, 2026.

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By contrast, Arlovski has competed across multiple combat-sports platforms rather than limiting himself to one format.

Zuma October 13, 2021: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 13: Andrei Arlovski interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 40: Ladd v Dumont Media Day at UFC Apex on October 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20211013_zsa_p175_005 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

During his first UFC run, which lasted eight years (2000-2008), the Belarusian fighter became heavyweight champion. He subsequently competed in Strikeforce and ONE FC before returning to the UFC on June 14, 2014, where he defeated Brendan Schaub at UFC 174.

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However, Arlovski’s second UFC stint proved less successful as he suffered a series of losses. Following a four-fight losing streak, he left the promotion in 2024.

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He subsequently explored other combat-sports formats, making his dirty boxing debut on March 22, 2025, before moving to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). After stopping Josh Copeland at BKFC 76, Arlovski became the promotion’s heavyweight champion in early February this year after defeating Ben Rothwell via third-round TKO.

Arlovski also made his Misfits Boxing debut on November 9, 2025, knocking out Kelz at Nashville Municipal Auditorium—the same venue where he is set to meet DeMoor in December.

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For both DeMoor and Arlovski, the December matchup presents an opportunity to strengthen their respective positions in combat sports.

Chase DeMoor and Andrei Arlovski have plenty on the line this December

Despite his presence in the influencer-crossover boxing scene, DeMoor has struggled to gain wider acceptance in professional boxing, which may explain why he has remained active over the months. He has even called out established names such as Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma.

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With the year nearing its end, DeMoor will likely look to secure a competitive win against an established name like Arlovski. The Belarusian previously knocked out Kelz, who took DeMoor the distance when they met in November 2024.

“I said test me,” DeMoor’s warning on Instagram read. “Send whoever you want but don’t send anyone you want back. This one’s personal. Dec 18th, I’ll dispatch of Arlovski. Baa. 🐐.”

Another factor is that DeMoor hasn’t defended his Misfits title since defeating Tate. He was scheduled to face Alex Pereira’s trainer and friend, Plinio Cruz, twice this year. However, both the bouts were cancelled, with DeMoor withdrawing due to eye injury ahead of their scheduled October meeting.

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During the same period, DeMoor was involved in a public back-and-forth with Mike Tyson’s son, Amir Tyson, who is set to make his Misfits debut next year.

A win over DeMoor would give Arlovski a rare distinction: becoming a champion across multiple combat sports platforms. Headlining a DAZN card against an established champion like DeMoor would further strengthen his standing in the sport as he turns 48 in February next year.