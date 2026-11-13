Ex UFC Title Challenger Confirms Boxing Showdown on Jake Paul vs Cedric Doumbe Card

Jake Paul‘s upcoming card, where he faces former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe, features one more fight. Alistair Overeem will fight against former UFC fighter Babajimi Abiola “Jimi” Manuwa on the main card of the event set to take place at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena. A former Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 World GP champion and one-time UFC title challenger, Overeem believes he can fill the gaps left by Rico Verhoeven, who shocked the boxing world a few months ago.

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“I’ve fought the best in the world, and I’ve been a world champion in multiple disciplines,” he said, as quoted by several media outlets. “Now I’m starting a new chapter in boxing, and I’m not here to make up the numbers.”

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Overeem later reflected on his opponent and his future plans.

“Jimi Manuwa is a dangerous man with serious knockout power, but I’ve built my career on taking the toughest challenges in combat sports,” he added. “I grew up in the Netherlands, but Dubai is my home now, and on Christmas Eve I’m bringing the Demolition Man to Coca-Cola Arena. Jimi had better be ready, because I’m coming to put on a show. Once I stop Jimi, Rico Verhoeven is next on my hit list.”

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Overeem’s confidence stems from a few factors. It’s been over five years since the UFC released the Dutchman. A year later, his kickboxing career ended following a no-contest against rival Badr Hari. Initially it appeared Overeem hadn’t retired from active competition.

However, an interview Overeem gave seemingly contradicted that position.

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“I actually just decided to stop fighting,” he told Lovin Dubai. “This is not my thing anymore. It’s been 25 years; we’re going to do other cool stuff now.”

Imago April 19, 2015 – Mandaluyong City, Philippines – Mandaluyong City, Philippines – UFC fighter Alistair Overeem during a question and answer portion with the media at the SM Megamall event center on Sunday, April 19, 2015. Overeem is making his first visit to the Philippines to help UFC promote UFC Fight Night: Faber vs. Edgar. UFC Fight Night: Faber vs. Edgar PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAn230 April 19 2015 Mandaluyong City Philippines Mandaluyong City Philippines UFC Fighter Alistair during A Question and Answer Portion with The Media AT The SM Event Center ON Sunday April 19 2015 is Making His First Visit to The Philippines to Help UFC UFC Fight Night Faber vs Edgar UFC Fight Night Faber vs Edgar PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Given the injuries he suffered during his active career, Overeem started focusing on recovery and health, including longevity protocols. To keep himself sharp, the former Strikeforce champion started doing boxing workouts. The routine sparked renewed passion for fighting.

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Overeem subsequently teased making a comeback through boxing.

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His intentions unraveled during the May title fight between fellow Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven and boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

When Alistair Overeem decided to let his hands do the talking

“It truly is a different, magnificent world,” he said while acting as a pundit at the Giza event. “The commentary gig gave me unique insight. The whole thing energized me.”

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For a fighter whose last pro-boxing bout took place in 2014, Verhoeven impressed everyone with his performance. While the former GLORY champion lost the bout, Overeem felt it cleared the path for a potential comeback.

“Rico did great,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, this is a guy I still have a score to settle with. Can’t let him get away.”

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While a fight between him and Verhoeven could become a major draw in the native Netherlands, the former UFC title challenger revealed talks were in place to finalize a venue, with Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff stadium being the frontrunner.

Despite having spent more than two decades in MMA and kickboxing, for Overeem, boxing turned into a new passion.

“I’m a fighter at heart, I guess,” he said in a recent interview. “To be honest, I was never really into boxing as a sport, but that’s where it’s happening at the moment. I recently started doing some boxing workouts, and the creativity came back, and the platform is there for me. I feel like I can do something beautiful in boxing.”

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Overeem had previously expressed interest in making his boxing debut in friend Anthony Joshua’s upcoming showdown against Tyson Fury in Cardiff. The Dutch kickboxer and the former unified heavyweight champion had trained together in the same gym.

Even so, before he gets an opportunity to face Verhoeven or any other top-tier fighter, Overeem will have to first clear the hurdle that lies ahead.

Like Overeem, Manuwa also spent a considerable period fighting under UFC. Following a four-fight losing streak, the California-born fighter announced his retirement in 2019.

What sets Manuwa apart from Overeem is that, unlike the Dutchman, he competed in a boxing fight before. Fighting in the main card of the Duel Arena event, headlined by Brandon Jenkins and Mike Perry, the English fighter stopped Chase Sherman in the second round.

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“Where I come from, pressure makes you, and it makes me,” he said, reflecting on his prospects against overeem. “I’ve watched Alistair since I was coming up, and I know exactly what he’s capable of. That’s why I wanted this fight. After my win in Orlando, I wasn’t looking for an easy opponent. On Christmas Eve, one of us is going to sleep, and it’s not going to be me.”

On December 24, fans will finally get to see which of the two former UFC fighters makes a successful transition to boxing.