Islam Makhachev Details Conor McGregor Boxing Match Talks With Turki Alalshikh

Islam Makhachev remains the odds-on favorite to win the fight tomorrow. The Russian icon is scheduled to defend his welterweight title for the first time against Ian Machado Garry at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Most fans and pundits expect Makhachev to ease past the Irishman.

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Interestingly, what adds a layer to the situation is how the narrative has begun to extend beyond UFC 330 and now centers around Islam Makhachev‘s future. Amid speculation surrounding a potential retirement, the UFC welterweight champion heightened the drama when he spoke about a boxing match chaperoned by Turki Alalshikh against Conor McGregor. In a recent interview with UFC Eurasia, Makhachev revealed a few details.

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“I have a new story to tell regarding McGregor,” the champion said. “I went to a boxing event, and I was with Turki Alalshikh. (Alalshikh) called Conor and asked him if he wants to box me.”

“I told him to ask Dana White, who was near us. He laughed about it. We couldn’t really talk (because) he started showing some body language.”

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While not a top-tier boxer, Makhachev believes that when it comes to punches, he can hold his own against other MMA fighters. The Russian’s comment follows another interview with MMA Junkie where he shared the details about meeting Turki Alalshikh alongside manager Ali Abdelaziz at Zuffa Boxing 09, which took place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Imago UFC 284 PERTH, Islam Makhachev of Russia is seen before his fight with Alex Volkanovski of Australia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. ( NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT CONSENT PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20230212001762835188

Describing the meeting as a “secret,” Makhachev sounded optimistic as he revealed that Alalshikh told him to update when he is ready to box.

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While personally he did not appear opposed to the idea, when the host Mike Bohn highlighted Dana White’s stance against permitting UFC fighters to cross over to boxing, Makhachev said he left the decision to the UFC CEO.

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White was heavily involved in Conor McGregor’s 2017 blockbuster bout against Floyd Mayweather, showing that a matchup with Makhachev could be made. Beyond that history, the relationship between Turki Alalshikh and White under the Zuffa banner also makes the prospects of Makhachev vs. McGregor look strong.

That said, there are a few roadblocks that could potentially complicate a boxing match between two of the most well-known UFC names.

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Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor: What could derail the boxing dream?

The first and perhaps most significant is White’s stance on UFC fighters lacing up for a boxing match.

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“Boxers get destroyed in MMA and vice versa. There are two completely different sports. Yes, it could happen, but it’s not what I want to do,” he said.

That stance remained in place even after Zuffa came out of the shadows.

His position became clear during the post-fight press conference of UFC London. With several outlets sharing stories about Zuffa signing top-ranked British welterweight Conor Benn with a $15 million offer, reporters pressed White on whether he would allow prominent names like Sean O’Malley, Alex Pereira, or Max Holloway, who have previously expressed interest in boxing, to cross over from the UFC.

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“No way in hell. The crossover fights s*ck,” White responded.

Addressing the speculations surrounding a matchup between Pereira and boxing’s heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, White said, “That’s not what we do.”

According to him, he would prefer the best MMA fighters to face each other rather than compete in other sports. White’s apprehensions largely rest on the economics of staging a crossover fight. While the McGregor-Mayweather fight was a huge financial success, there’s no guarantee that matchups, even ones featuring well-known names, would generate equally significant revenue.

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By comparison, by staging weekly shows in both the UFC and now in Zuffa, he can bring in the best and most exciting fighters, enthrall the fans, and still generate enough revenue to remain profitable.

The inherent risk involved in allowing UFC fighters to cross over to boxing is what happens when, beyond the champions and star attractions, even rising prospects and contenders start clamoring for a ring appearance, preferring it over a cage matchup.

That scenario clearly puts his business model under tremendous risk.

Against that backdrop, the pattern shows that most fighters who competed in boxing and made millions did so after leaving the UFC. Francis Ngannou is perhaps the best example.

The boxing match between UFC icons Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz should provide enough evidence that not all crossover bouts have a dreamy ending like McGregor vs. Mayweather. While the first fight between the pair at UFC 244 proved a massive success, the 2024 boxing match between the two, who had by then exited the promotion, drew only a modest $1.25 million gate.

With McGregor, who is recovering from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 329, expected to return next year to fulfill the final part of his renewed UFC contract, an MMA fight with Makhachev may be more likely than a boxing one.