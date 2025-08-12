Mike Tyson’s Family Announces End of Era as UFC’s $7.7B Deal Mirrors Boxing’s ESPN Move

It was an update no one expected. Out of the blue, news emerged that the UFC had decided to part ways with ESPN. The corporate move was announced on August 11, 2025, when TKO/UFC and Paramount revealed a seven-year, $7.7 billion U.S. media rights agreement that will move the promotion’s full U.S. slate to Paramount+ with select marquee events simulcast on CBS beginning in 2026.

In 2018, the mixed martial arts promotion and the sports network forged a partnership to air 42 events each year through television and pay-per-view. This agreement was announced in May 2018 and went into effect in January 2019, moving UFC programming from Fox to ESPN platforms. The new Paramount arrangement, however, represents a major redistribution of those rights. But in what many deem a landmark decision, the Dana White-helmed promotion has now awarded its media rights to Paramount (Paramount+, with select simulcasts on CBS). Notably, the UFC deal, valued at $7.7 billion over seven years (approximately $1.1 billion per year), follows in the aftermath of a wave of rights moves in combat sports this summer.

Marking the end of their eight-year partnership, Bob Arum’s promotion aired its last event with ESPN on July 26. The UFC’s decision has been gaining significant traction. The move effectively replaces pay-per-view with regular subscription-based broadcasts. Paramount has said numbered events will now be included at no extra cost to Paramount+ subscribers rather than sold as separate PPV buys, although the companies framed it as a strategic restructuring of the existing PPV model rather than an absolute ban on any future premium experiments. This shift could undercut the traditional $80-per-event U.S. PPV price point and reshape fighter income tied to PPV splits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, it has seemingly left many feeling nostalgic. Perhaps a harbinger of things to come, Mike Tyson fought on a Netflix card months ago. It signaled a major shift. And that also explains why, as these changes unfold, his son couldn’t help but reminisce about a fading era.

AD

With a collage of Dana White, Jon Jones, and Alex Pereira featured on his Instagram Story, Amir Tyson‘s words echoed a familiar sentiment: “Damn, boxing and the UFC both are leaving ESPN. Wow, #endofanera.” The slide linked to a Happy Punch post that shared the now-viral story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“🚨 NO MORE PPV. UFC just announced a 7-year, $7.7 billion exclusive US media rights deal with Paramount. All events will stream on Paramount+ for no additional fees,” read the message. The channel further updated, “UFC 324 will be the first numbered event on Paramount+ in January 2026. The deal includes 13 numbered events and 30 fight nights per year.”

For those unfamiliar, numbered events are big shows, branded as UFC plus a number. Usually held on Saturdays in major arenas, they feature high-profile fights, often title bouts. Traditionally, in the U.S., they’ve been pay-per-view events. In comparison, Fight Nights are smaller-scale events, usually free to watch and held in smaller venues or the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. They feature ranked fighters but typically fewer championship fights.

In short, Paramount+ will stream not only the biggest blockbuster events but also most of the regular programming that builds up to them.

Boxing and UFC take their final bow from ESPN

Reports reveal that Paramount+ has secured exclusive rights to broadcast UFC events for seven years (2026–2032). Averaging $1.1 billion annually, the deal is worth $7.7 billion. Previously, these ‘numbered events’ were only available as pay-per-view in the U.S., costing about $80 per event plus a $13/month ESPN+ subscription. Under the new deal, they will be included in the regular Paramount+ subscription. Reportedly it costs between $8 and $13 per month.

This major pricing shift could dramatically boost the number of casual viewers tuning in for big fights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The update is especially significant given Dana White’s recent move into boxing. In partnership with Riyadh Season, UFC’s parent company, TKO, has launched a new promotion called Zuffa Boxing. Their first major event features the highly anticipated bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Signaling the changing times, the fight card will be streamed live on Netflix. It marks a shift as linear boxing broadcasts practically ended last month with ESPN airing its final Top Rank event. ESPN had showcased Top Rank fights for eight years.

Technically, ESPN will still maintain a presence in combat sports. Its partnership with UFC will conclude by year-end. However, reports reveal ESPN could retain the rights to air WWE’s flagship events like ‘WrestleMania.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a long time, the pay-per-view model has been a contentious issue in combat sports. X and Reddit lit up within minutes of the announcement. Fans on r/MMA and r/television praised the accessibility while managers, fighters and analysts immediately pivoted to discuss compensation, potential broadcast blackout rules, and international rights. Anecdotally, MMA fighters on X expressed optimism about broader reach, while a subset of long-term fans warned that bundling big events into a subscription could reduce the one-off spectacle feel that PPV cultivated.

What’s your take on ESPN’s exit from mixed martial arts and boxing?