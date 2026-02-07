MMA News Round-Up: TKO CEO Makes $20B Confession, Zuffa Boxing International Deal, and UFC White House Update

If anyone got carried away by the scrutiny that Dana White and his new boxing promotion, Zuffa, came under after their inaugural event under the Paramount+ deal, they clearly need to reconsider. White may have kicked off the year with a low-key boxing event that barely featured any marquee names. Yet what many fail to understand is that that’s just the beginning. Bigger moves are coming in the months ahead for anyone tracking Zuffa.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Two of the top executives at TKO, which owns both the Zuffa and UFC franchises, recently shed light on some of the international deals they have struck for the boxing promotion. The venture will significantly add to the $20 billion worth of UFC business that’s building toward the much-anticipated White House card in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White and Zuffa plot expansion with big-money broadcast talks

TKO Group’s CEO and Executive Chairman, Ari Emanuel, and President Mark Shapiro were guests on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Speaking about boxing first, Shapiro revealed how, through Zuffa, Dana White and Nick Khan were driving their push into the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted how boxing has been plagued by issues ranging from corruption to PPVs and other problems, adding that their goal was to create a “UFC of boxing – a closed league.” To that end, they have already signed a roster of 200 fighters.

What he said next underlined the path ahead: “Consistent fights, weight divisions that you understand. We’re already on Paramount Plus, and we’re about to announce some international deals. This could become the next behemoth force.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

When McAfee asked how close they were to inking the international deals, Shapiro revealed it could potentially happen as soon as next week. Later, pointing to the value of the boxing business, Shapiro added, “UFC right now—UFC and WWE are 20 billion properties. 20 billion that were each. So boxing, like if it’s five, if it’s 10, give us some time. Like, that’s a huge grower.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The focus then turned to the UFC’s scheduled event at the White House.

TKO Chiefs clarify details for UFC White House card

ADVERTISEMENT

A co-host asked how the UFC’s marquee event that’s set to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States and is slated to take place on President Trump’s birthday on June 14, at his official residence, is shaping up. It seems like many of them believe the President planned to build a stadium with a 100,000 capacity.

However, Ari Emanuel clarified that President Trump may have counted those at the fan fest, which inflated the numbers. Otherwise, the reality is far different. “At the White House, I think it’s 3,000…3-4,000…and then there’ll be others in other areas,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emanuel emphasized that Dana White is still working through the finer details. More significantly, the event would likely feature six or seven fights. Later, speaking about the broadcast deals for the event, he added, “It’s going to be CBS, Paramount; I don’t know who’s not watching that fight.”

That sets the stage for how TKO plans to operate on two fronts in the coming months. Their moves have already drawn attention from rivals. Speaking about Zuffa, Jake Paul’s close associate and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, said, “They (Zuffa Boxing) are going to be successful. Undoubtedly successful…. They are going to be long-term players. People can’t judge them for the first 6 months or 12 months.”

For the UFC, though, the situation could be slightly different. The latest revelations may contrast with what some fans had envisioned. Speaking about the card, Jon Anik had earlier speculated that it might feature “six or seven undisputed titles contested on the White House lawn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But given what Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro said, that seems far less likely now. Even so, time remains. While Zuffa is already heading into its third event next week, followed by the Jai Opetaia headliner at Zuffa Boxing 04, the White House card is still months away. So fans could expect further changes before then.