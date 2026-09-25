“My Kids Had to Walk Out”: Tony Ferguson Threatens Misfits Boxer During Press Conference

It’s been just over two weeks since its event at Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne attracted scrutiny, and Misfits Boxing finds itself at the center of yet another controversy. On this occasion, the spotlight fell on the pre-fight presser.

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Taking a strong exception to some unsavory moments involving competing fighters and their partners, former interim UFC champion and now Misfits’ middleweight boxing champion, Tony Ferguson, lashed out publicly and even threatened one of the fighters as the atmosphere became uncomfortable for family members to watch.

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“I present myself very well; I go out there. I don’t have to be an influencer and cause all this bullshit,” Ferguson said loudly. “My kids had to walk out because you guys are fucking up. You guys want to do this for views and stuff? Imagine you, imagine your kids later on watching this shit.”

His comments seemingly confused one of the fighters competing on the card. Nathan Barnatt, aka ‘Dad,’ thought that Ferguson was addressing him. Looking at the former UFC fighter, he asked, “Are you talking to me?”

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The question prompted an immediate response.

“Oh yeah. I’m gonna kick your a– afterwards, too,” Ferguson replied. “Seriously, you’re not going to give a f**k. I don’t care. But look, these guys that are watching your stuff are going to be the ones leading the country.”

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Ferguson’s frustration likely stemmed from the way some of the fighters behaved at the presser, especially the public display of affection between Edris “ENA” Enofe and a woman, who was allegedly identified as a partner of his opponent, Bobby J. Smith II, aka Big Bobby the Boss.

Family members often attend pre- and post-fight events. With children often present at such events, such lewd acts could understandably be considered inappropriate. A press conference is not an occasion to settle personal scores. In that context, it’s quite disturbing for a fighter like Ferguson.

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Imago Sept. 24, 2011 – Denver, Colorado, U.S. – TONY FERGUSON receives instruction from his corner before entering his bout during UC 135 at the Pepsi Center Saturday night. UFC 2011 – UFC 135 – Undercard – ZUMAav4

“I was just sharing with Henry; we’ve never seen this stuff in the UFC or anywhere else,” he added before concluding, “I have my headphones in unless there’s some good music to say my prayers over here. I think I was saying the rosary too while everything was going on. I was saying a prayer for everybody here to kind of find some peace. But other than that, I’m here to fight. I’m here to box.”

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For Ferguson, the incidents at the press conference could be pressing given that he came off a personal setback. Last month, Ferguson lost his mother, Vera Padilla, reportedly due to a heart attack. Despite his grief, Ferguson decided to take the fight when it was offered and resumed training.

Meanwhile, his first title defense underwent a last-minute change.

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Tony Ferguson’s Fury shines a light on Misfits’ event management

Headlined by former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, the card is set to unfold at the James L. Knight Center in Miami tomorrow night. Fighting on the main card, Ferguson was originally booked to face former soccer player Kenzo Biyong.

However, the Dutchman, who suffered a first-round loss to Raphael Ferreira at UFC BJJ 7 this past April after transitioning to combat sports, had to pull out due to complications related to his travel. As a result, Ferguson is now set to face former Olympic wrestler Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie.

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After a record 8-fight losing streak, Ferguson parted ways with the UFC in January 2025. A few months later, he pivoted to boxing, facing Salt Papi for the MFB interim middleweight title. Ferguson won the fight with a third-round TKO. On December 20, 2025, he defeated Warren Spencer to secure the vacant MFB middleweight title.

Coming off a successful post-UFC boxing run, Ferguson likely expects things to go smoothly—be it the fight or the related events, pre- and post.

For Misfits, meanwhile, it would be yet another occasion where the conduct of its fighters at a press conference came under significant scrutiny.

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Last year, at the Misfits Mania – The Fight Before Christmas, headlined by Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor, the spotlight fell on lightweights DeenTheGreat, who now partners with former champion Adrien Broner on Kick streams, and Amado Vargas, the son of legend Fernando Vargas.

DeenTheGreat attracted severe scrutiny after the way he spoke to Vargas’ mother.

Taken together, the latest incident adds to Misfits’s attempts to stage high-octane, attention-grabbing events.

Considering that the previous card in Newcastle featured incidents that drew the attention of law enforcement, one can only hope that the upcoming event in Miami stays limited to what was on display during the press conference. It should not boil over as it did in England.