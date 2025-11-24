Nate Diaz Adamant on Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua Fights After Netflix Rematch Rejection

Jake Paul’s search for his next opponent may not extend as long as it did this time around. Nate Diaz looks forward to a rematch with pleasure. The former Disney star is slated to face Anthony Joshua on December 19. The Netflix card takes place at the same venue where he was supposed to face Gervonta Davis. However, the exhibition match against the lightweight champion caved in after reports suggested his involvement in domestic violence charges. A hectic search for a suitable replacement soon followed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the name of Ryan Garcia cropped up, it seems Jake Paul extended an offer to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who subsequently declined. A third name appeared: Nate Diaz. Given they’d already fought a ten-round battle, Paul presumably ignored the prospect of a rematch. Now, Paul and Anthony Joshua are through with the kick-off presser. However, seemingly Diaz finds it hard to shake off the slight. He still has Paul in his crosshairs. If the English heavyweight replaces him, so be it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul, AJ, don’t blink. I’m coming – Nate Diaz

Some hard-to-digest diatribe emerged when Nate Diaz sat down with N3On. The meeting in itself sounds unbelievable, considering how just a year ago, Diaz and his friends had the live streamer chased out of the press conference for the Jorge Masvidal fight. Nevertheless, the two seem to have patched up. So N3On asked, “Who do you want to fight next?”

Taking a moment to reflect, the former UFC fighter replied, “I want to beat the f–k out of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, if he wins.” Better still, he would take on the duo on the same night, Diaz claimed. While the response must have raised several eyebrows, N3On offered to wager his money on Diaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks ago, as news about Jake Paul’s search for a dance partner gathered steam, Nate Diaz shocked everyone with a cryptic message. Featuring an image from the Jake Paul fight, his Instagram post read, “Fight accepted. You’re dead.”

It’s a different matter; nothing came out of the call-out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nate Diaz may still have a shot at Jake Paul

It’s also not clear how serious Nate Diaz was when he blurted out his latest comments. His boxing adventures have thus far yielded mixed results. On August 5, 2023, Diaz and Jake Paul headlined an event at American Airlines Center. The ten-round fight ended in a unanimous win for Paul.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul left knocks down Nate Diaz during a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0020

Months later, turning a new leaf, he held rival Jorge Masvidal to a majority decision win in a controversial rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he may have a few reasons to rejoice. Speaking with close associate and business partner ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, Jake Paul revealed he still yearns for an MMA match with Nate Diaz. “I for sure want to fight Nate Diaz in MMA… Like, bro, that’s my life’s dream. I would f–king maul his weak a–. He’s probably the worst fighter I ever fought. And Conor got torched by him,” he reportedly said.

Never one to shy away from taking potshots, Jake Paul even shared a hit list of opponents he perused before landing on Anthony Joshua. It’s apparent, with pun intended, why he ignored Diaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So there I was, on a Saturday afternoon in my $30 million mansion…Canelo, injured; Francis Ngannou, scared; Floyd Mayweather, my brother beat him; Mike Tyson, done that; Lennox Lewis, too young; Ryan Garcia, easy work; Tommy Fury, wanted more time; Nate Diaz, been there, done that; Conor McGregor, owned; Logan Paul, maybe…Sydney Sweeney, that’s not a bad idea...” he said.

Come to think of it, fans may recall, Nate Diaz wanted to fight Terence Crawford as well!

Who, in your opinion, would be an ideal opponent for Nate Diaz next?