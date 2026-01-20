Paddy Pimblett Teases Jake Paul Fight in Potential Move to Boxing Ahead of UFC 324

After suggesting boxing shoes that would give Jake Paul a five-inch advantage against 6-foot-6 Anthony Joshua, Paddy Pimblett believes he might as well step into the ring himself and stop boxing’s self-styled disruptor. The Englishman’s comments surfaced as he prepares for a showdown with Justin Gaethje. The pair will headline the UFC’s inaugural event under the Paramount deal on January 24.

While he wrestles with the idea of submitting Gaethje – a win that would crown him the lightweight division’s interim champion – Paddy Pimblett couldn’t resist floating the idea of a boxing bout, with Jake Paul as the likely opponent. The boxing world has already seen the Liverpudlian’s creativity after he trolled Paul in the buildup to the Joshua fight.

Paddy Pimblett open to boxing Jake Paul – for the right price

Now, instead of remaining on the sidelines, Pimblett believes he could step into the ring and square up with the YouTuber-turned-fighter. Speaking with SPORTbible, he said, “I’d love to box Jake Paul.” However, he made one condition clear. “The money has to be right. I have to be earning a lot of money from it,” Pimblett added.

He clarified that boxing is not an immediate priority. His focus remains firmly on MMA, with his sights set on becoming a UFC world champion. “I get the chance to do it in the next couple of weeks, so that comes first and foremost before anything else does,” he said. A bout with Paul could be revisited afterward, provided the pay is right.

“After that, if Jake Paul wants to pay me to box him, and he can get his money out, I’ll box him any day of the week,” Pimblett said. Those remarks follow earlier jabs at Paul ahead of the Joshua fight. In an effort to “help” Paul close the size gap against the towering Joshua, Pimblett jokingly suggested specially designed footwear.

“So, the other day, I posted a video with a little idea to help (Jake Paul) with that little five-inch height disadvantage he keeps moaning about,” Pimblett said. “And it looks like someone has taken notice. A little step ladder for him for the little five inches he’s moaning about.”

A Paddy-Jake fight comes down to money

The Pimblett-Paul rivalry, however, stretches back several years. Paul once called Pimblett out, offering to fly him to Puerto Rico for sparring – on one condition. “If I win, you have to join the United Fighters Association,” Paul said at the time.

Pimblett responded by saying he would spar Paul anytime, but he had a condition of his own – one that appears unchanged. “We’d have to get the million put in like an escrow,” Pimblett said. “Because I know he’d just bump me…you wouldn’t give me a million dollars after I beat him up.”

He later added that Paul tends to dictate the conditions of his fights rather than face comparable opposition.

Paddy Pimblett’s latest confidence may stem from Paul’s recent loss to Anthony Joshua. The American reportedly suffered a broken jaw and underwent surgery. With his removal from the WBA cruiserweight rankings and an extended recovery ahead, Paul’s boxing future, particularly his goal of becoming a world champion, appears uncertain.

Still, given that Paul has built a career fighting former MMA fighters and champions, many past their prime, a matchup with Paddy Pimblett is not entirely outlandish.