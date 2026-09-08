UFC 331 Fighter Attempts to Get Floyd Mayweather Say “Free Palestine” After Boxer’s Multiple Visit to Israel

A short clip on social media seems to have gained considerable traction. It featured an interaction between MMA fighter Sean Sharaf and unbeaten former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

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What appears to have added intrigue to this unusual meeting is the way Mayweather responded when Sharaf, who is now scheduled to face rising heavyweight star Gable Steveson on the preliminary card of UFC 331, tried to make him say the famous catchphrase “Free Palestine.”

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“He got a fight coming up,” looking into Sharaf’s phone camera, Mayweather said. “Staples Center. Go Hard.”

As he spoke, however, the MMA fighter interjected, saying, “Can I get a ‘Free Palestine’?”

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It was apparent Mayweather wasn’t prepared for that question. “Who?” he asked. So Sharaf promptly repeated, “Free Palestine, brother. I’m Palestinian.”

Pausing for a moment, Mayweather then responded, “Okay, good luck with everything you’re doing. I’m behind you.”

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Though it lasted slightly over ten seconds, the interaction drew a string of comments. While some interpreted Mayweather’s response as an attempt to avoid saying “Free Palestine,” others reflected on his ability to deflect a much-debated discourse with relative ease without attracting much attention.

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Floyd Mayweather looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers Icon221221058

Born in Anaheim, California, and fighting out of Santa Ana, Sean Musa Sharaf, aka “The Smoke,” identifies himself as a Palestinian. A former United States Marine who is now set to mark his third UFC appearance on September 19, Sharaf is known for being vocal about his heritage.

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That explains why he attempted to get an endorsement from one of the most famous names in boxing.

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Floyd Mayweather and Israel: a connection beyond boxing

Reports indicated that, shortly after the conflict in the region began in 2023, Mayweather had used his private jet to send in emergency provisions, including food, water, and protective gear. Expressing his solidarity, he also rolled out a few initiatives.

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“I’m proud to announce the Mayweather Israel Initiative. Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed. A heartfelt thank you to Shai Graucher for your incredible work in making this possible,” a message in 2024 read.

Beyond those voices of support, Mayweather appears to have visited Israel on several occasions. One such visit saw him meet volunteers at United Hatzalah in Jerusalem.

Last year, the former world champion appeared at a Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), where he received the “World Champion for Israel” award. Mayweather took the opportunity to restate his commitment to being a vocal advocate for the country and calling for unity against antisemitism.

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“I will always stand behind the country of Israel. I will always be the voice for the people of Israel. I’m not just with you 10 percent or 50 percent—I’m with you 100 percent. The one and only Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Israel,” he said at the event.

Though unconfirmed, some reports have linked Mayweather’s close ties to Israel and the Jewish community to people around him, including Jona Rechnitz. The latter reportedly introduced the former multi-division champion to several Jewish and Israeli groups, and he led him to get involved in related causes.

Mayweather, however, has described his position as a personal commitment to peace, humanity, and the people of Israel.