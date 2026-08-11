UFC Star Makes Former Boxing Champion Tap in Grappling After Being Humbled During Sparring

Days after he embarrassed a young boxer at Adrien Broner’s boxing gym, Bobby ‘King’ Green finally had to rely on his grappling skills to defuse an awkward situation.

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The UFC lightweight fighter’s livestream featuring him and boxing star Arnold Barboza Jr. has been drawing considerable traction for their multi-discipline crossover sparring session during the stream. What drew particular attention was how easily Green forced the former WBO interim light welterweight champion to tap during a grappling session.

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“4 rounds, no one got hurt vs. 4 seconds and then death. I’ll leave it there,” the caption on Green’s Instagram story read.

His comments stem from the way the grappling and boxing sparring sessions with Barboza went. Footage of the exchanges has been shared widely across social media. Combat Casuals’ message on X read, “Arnold Barboza Jr. agrees to grapple King Green after sparring and gets tapped in SECONDS 😂.”

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The footage shows Green painting a bar scene for Barboza, where a confrontation takes place. Saying so, after a mild push and shove, he cornered the boxer against the ropes. Within seconds, he was holding Arnold Barboza Jr. from the back. Pushing the latter to the ground, he quickly applied a rear-naked choke that drew an immediate tap from the former boxing champion.

Imago February 28, 2026, Mexico D.F, Cdmx, Mexico: DANIEL ZELLHUBER and KING GREEN fight in a 3-round Lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Mexico at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Mexico D.F Mexico – ZUMAs346 20260228_zsp_s346_226 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

“How long was that?” Green kept asking as the surrounding crowd cheered and laughed.

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It was a playful exchange that was nowhere near the seriousness of the boxing sparring session that took place between the two minutes ago.

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“He s**ked the sh*t out of me,” Green said loudly, with Barboza standing nearby, drawing laughter from everyone while the two went at each other.

Keeping his hands low during the boxing session, the UFC lightweight tried baiting the professional boxer but to no avail. Showcasing his world class pedigree, Arnold Barboza Jr. kept his guard high. It didn’t take long before he started punishing the cocky Green.

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While the MMA fighter had his moments, in which he managed to put Arnold Barboza Jr. on the backfoot, they proved fleeting. Turning the gear up, the boxer soon pushed Green to the corner and pummeled a flurry of combinations to which the MMMA fighter had few answers. Green kept taking the punishing shots from Barboza.

After the live stream, the 39-year-old UFC fighter admitted in a separate video posted on social media that Barboza taught him what “real boxing is.”

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“It didn’t exactly turn out the way I thought it was… Very interesting lesson I learned,” he added.

Though he was humbled in the boxing session, he seemingly salvaged his and MMA’s reputations by showing Barboza what few grappling moves could do when compared to rounds of boxing. However, late last week, Green sounded much more cocky when it came to his boxing.

King Green: From the cage to boxing’s frontlines

Fierce backlash erupted after fans came across a video that showed Green and former four-division champion Adrien Broner engaged in a heated exchange. Walking into Broner’s underground gym, the UFC fighter turned the tables on Broner’s fighter, Anthony ‘Bang’ Williams, a professional boxer with a 19-1 record.

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After the sparring, Green addressed Broner, who was standing ringside, and said, “You said you were going to be sh-tting on my leg,” before adding, “I’ll pick your heart out of your chest, bro, smoking and chilling. I told you this was fun. I don’t even know I’m playing.”

Broner’s meek presence, where he could only mumble that he would elbow Green, made the situation awkward, with many users saying that the former champion, who has been absent from the scene since the loss to Blair Cobbs two years ago, was clearly intimidated by the UFC lightweight.

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The incident once again sparked the MMA vs. boxing debate.

Beyond his frequent appearances against boxers, which now include Arnold Barboza, Green’s comments on the Double Coverage Podcast further fed that narrative.

Blaming Broner’s live stream partner DeenTheGreat, who, he claimed, had been pestering him for a sparring session for some time, for sparking the beef that led to his visit to their gym, Green told host Mystic Zach, “This is the first shot of the war. MMA versus boxing. It’s the first real shot. We’ve been real nice to y’all over there on the boxing side, and we’ve been letting y’all just get off and say, ‘Oh, we make more money.'”

“You guys, you know, so I’m sorry. Sorry. And oh, forget you guys and blah blah blah, you know. And so we’ve just been over here just like poor us, you know, just hating you guys. But now it’s the first shot that we’re getting back at y’all now, and y’all don’t like it.”

The UFC fighter seems to have zeroed in on boxing’s famous disruptor, Jake Paul, saying he would “whoop” the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

Before anything develops on that front, how Green fares against his next boxing opponent could reveal where his war on boxing goes from here.