Why Dana White Backs Callum Walsh: Inside the UFC CEO’s Support for the Irish Boxing Phenom

‘The Boxer Fella with UFC‘ – that’s how 24-year-old Callum Walsh describes himself on social media. On September 13, ‘King’ Walsh faces a tryst with destiny. Chasing his dream of a world title, the Cork-born fighter meets heavy-hitting Fernando Vargas Jr. in the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford super fight. The middleweight contender enters the ring for the third time this year.

The spotlight still shines on the Canelo-Bud showdown. Yet, Callum Walsh and his American counterpart draw plenty of attention. Many fans argue their storylines generate nearly as much discussion as the headliners. A key reason is Walsh’s close association with Dana White. The UFC president, through his newly launched Zuffa Boxing, helps stage the event at Allegiant Stadium. And White’s support for Walsh is no secret.

Does Dana White Promote Callum Walsh?

Technically, Callum Walsh fights under 360 Promotions, led by veteran promoter Tom Loeffler. But Loeffler has long worked alongside Dana White to expand boxing’s reach. Their collaboration began in 2022, when Loeffler’s ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ cards first streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

via Imago March 15, 2025, New York, New York, USA: Weigh-in of the athletes Callum Walsh VS Dean Sutherland that precedes the boxing match dubbed the Biggest Irish Boxing Card in New York History on St. Patrick s Day weekend at The Theater at Madison Square Garden this Saturday 03/15/2025 New York USA – ZUMAc233 0807295257st Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

That partnership created space for Walsh. On September 20, 2023, he fought for the first time in Ireland. At Dublin’s 3Arena, Walsh defended his WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title against Przemyslaw Runowski. The fight streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Despite UFC’s main business being MMA, White stepped directly into Walsh’s career. He promoted him on UFC platforms, spoke about him in interviews, and positioned him as a breakout star.

Why Does Dana White Back Callum Walsh?

Dana White’s endorsement stems from genuine admiration. He has called Walsh a fun fighter and a great kid. White also views Walsh’s Irish background as a key to unlocking fan loyalty, much like Conor McGregor once did in MMA.

Earlier, White had remarked, “We’ve had a lot of success with the Irish here with Conor, and I think this kid could become extremely popular with the Irish. I’m not saying he’s going to be [as popular as] Conor, but he’s a great kid, and he has a really fun fighting style. We can take him to New York and Boston and really build him into something.”

Walsh embraces the connection. At Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, he trains alongside UFC fighters such as Tony Ferguson. He openly admires the UFC’s ‘fight-anyone-anywhere’ mindset. That attitude has only deepened White’s interest in him.

Why Dana White’s Backing of Callum Walsh Matters in Combat Sports

What began as mutual respect now looks like a test case for cross-sport collaboration. Walsh is more than a promising boxer. He is a bridge between boxing and MMA. Loeffler explained the value: “When the UFC gets behind him—and the social media platforms that they have on a worldwide basis are tremendous; they have over 37 million followers on Instagram—when they post about Callum, I feel like it’s the first serious effort that a boxing promoter has made to capture the UFC fan base. We’re trying to merge the two, and when we bring him to a UFC event, we see the fan reaction that he elicits.”

With White now fully invested in boxing, the significance has grown. His support of Walsh may set a model for future collaborations. In a combat sports world where crossover fights and joint promotions are increasingly common, Walsh could be the example that others follow.

On September 13, Walsh meets Vargas Jr. with history watching. A victory would not only extend his unbeaten record but also strengthen the UFC-boxing connection Dana White has been building.

