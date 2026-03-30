Yoel Romero Welcomes IBA President’s Decision to Reconsider Controversial Bare Knuckle Loss

From shock and surprise to visible relief, it’s all smiles for Yoel Romero. The shift comes after his loss at the IBA bare-knuckle event last weekend. Making his promotional debut, the former UFC middleweight challenger lost the headlining bout to his Russian opponent, Vagab Vagabov. The decision stunned Romero and drew boos from frustrated fans at KSK Arena in Saint Petersburg.

The result, combined with his wrestling loss at RAF 5, marked his second straight combat sports defeat this year. That record, however, may not stand for long. Reports indicate that, amid backlash, the organizers have decided to review the decision that favored Vagabov. Few would have welcomed that more than Yoel Romero himself, and he did not hold back in reacting to the development.

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“About the decision about the fight, nobody stays happy, nobody,” Romero said. “I think the only people who will stay happy about the decision of the fight are my opponent and his team—my opponent and his team. I feel like the president is making the right choice with that. That’s protecting the image of the company and not tainting their legacy and the sport.”

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That reaction stems directly from what unfolded inside the ring at the IBA Bare-Knuckle event. Over five rounds, Romero and Vagabov exchanged heavy shots. The opening rounds saw both men test each other, staying cautious and avoiding unnecessary risks. The momentum shifted in the third stanza, when a solid left cross from Romero dropped Vagabov to the canvas.

Romero carried that momentum into the next round, but the Russian began to respond with offense of his own. In the final round, both fighters pressed the action. Even so, despite the knockdown he scored and a strong overall showing, Romero still ended up on the losing side of the decision.

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That outcome did not sit well with large sections of the crowd. When the decision was announced, boos poured in across the arena. Even the show ambassador, Jon Jones, voiced his surprise.

Yoel Romero pushes forward as IBA review looms

“It really could have gone either way,” the MMA icon said. “I felt like the fans thought that Yoel won, and I’m glad that I’m not a judge tonight.”

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The backlash reached the IBA, where both Jones’ comments and the fan reaction likely did not go unnoticed.

“After a wave of negative reactions to the result of Yoel Romero’s fight last night in St. Petersburg, Russia,” a Red Corner MMA tweet read, “IBA President Umar Kremlev announced that a special commission will review the bout and that the victory might be taken away from Vagab Vagabov, who was declared the winner after five rounds of bare-knuckle boxing.”

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In that context, Romero applauding the IBA’s decision comes as little surprise.

At 48 years old (he turns 49 next month), Romero continues to push forward in building his legacy as one of the top combat sports athletes. His path in recent years reflects that intent. After leaving the UFC in 2020, he moved to Bellator. Early in 2025, he exited the promotion and began competing across both striking and grappling formats.

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Following wins at Dirty Boxing, he made his debut this past September at Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he defeated Theo Doukaus via a second-round TKO. Later in December, Romero returned to the wrestling mat.

That stretch produced mixed results. While he won his Real America Freestyle (RAF) debut fight against Pat Downey, his second outing, on January 10 this year, ended in a loss.

With the review now in play, Romero can still look ahead to finishing the year on a positive note.