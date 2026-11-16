Jon Jones’ Past Legal Troubles Get Dragged in Fierce Banter With Josh Hokit Post UFC 334

Josh Hokit may be down, but he’s not out. Jon Jones found that out after he mocked the heavyweight contender, whose first bid for the heavyweight title ended in defeat when Ciryl Gane beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 334.

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“When you are looking up at me from hell,” Hokit wrote, before adding, “You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, g*y, drug addict piece of sh*t.”

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His response came after Jones shared a post highlighting one of the “craziest coincidences” involving fighters who take shots at him: they always seem to lose their next fight.

Hokit’s jab centered on Jones’ history of legal troubles. In September 2021, the former champion was arrested in Las Vegas following an alleged domestic altercation involving his longtime fiancée, Jessie Moses. The domestic battery charge was later dropped, while Jones pleads no contest to a reduced misdemeanor property-destruction charge.

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Jones also faced a battery allegation in 2019 after a cocktail waitress accused him of inappropriate conduct at an Albuquerque club. That case reportedly ended with a no-contest plea to disorderly conduct.

The immediate backdrop to Hokit’s attack on Jones’ legal history was the exchange that followed Hokit’s loss to Ciryl Gane. In the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden, the heavyweight contender suffered the first defeat of his professional career after Gane outmaneuvered him over five rounds.

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Hokit trains under the well-known MMA coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn, who also coached Jones. The former heavyweight champion subsequently posted a video of the final moments of the Hokit-Gane fight on Instagram.

“Same coaches, different results,” the caption read.

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Jones had also taken issue with the way Hokit called him out during the UFC media day. In the diss track he released before the fight, the heavyweight contender targeted several prominent figures, including Gane, Ilia Topuria, Nina Drama, and Jones.

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In a subsequent post, Jones told Hokit to “get off Twitter for a while,” adding, “There’s no way your brain has completely healed from last night.”

“I know, it’s the weirdest thing,” he wrote later. “Dude literally started insulting me out of nowhere. Haters always find a way to reveal themselves. Beefing with old Jonny Bones isn’t going to make you great. That takes hard work, gotta actually earn that young man.”

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From trash talk to personal shots: inside the Josh Hokit- Jon Jones feud

The Jones-Hokit rivalry, however, dates back to the jabs Hokit directed at Jones’ pupil Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson, after he suffered a shocking upset against Sean Sharaf at UFC 331 two months ago. The two had traded shots in the weeks leading up to the event.

According to Stevenson, Hokit could barely match his skill set, and Stevenson suggested that Hokit should move down to 205 pounds. After Stevenson was stopped by Sharaf in the opening round, Hokit turned his attention to Jones, who had trained him.

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The latest exchange adds to Hokit’s reputation as a trash talker who isn’t afraid to call out even the biggest names in MMA.

His feud with the Jones and Stevenson camp wasn’t the only high-profile rivalry he had on his hands. Hokit also got into a serious exchange with Alex Pereira. As he had with Jones, the California native directed personal attacks at the Brazilian, calling him one of the most “spoiled and protected” fighters on the UFC roster.

Hokit has also been involved in a public feud with Daniel Cormier. The heavyweight contender and the former champion-turned-commentator exchanged sharp words during an appearance on Cormier’s YouTube channel.

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Hokit’s previous targets have also included former champion Tom Aspinall and Ilia Topuria.