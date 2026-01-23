Fact Check: Is Arman Tsarukyan Backup Fighter for Paddy vs Gaethje? Dana White Responds to UFC 324 Rumors

With just a day to go before the year’s first UFC event at T-Mobile Arena, fans are witnessing a curious stream of rumors. Among them, one that has gained traction concerns the lightweight headliner at UFC 324. Reports suggest that the division’s number-one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, might step in as a backup for the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.

The Armenian-Russian fighter scored a decisive victory over Dan Hooker two months ago and has made a name for himself in the wrestling/grappling circuit. Yet his absence from the UFC’s first major event under the Paramount+ deal for the interim lightweight title has generated plenty of online discussion. That a difference had developed between Arman Tsarukyan and the UFC brass was widely known. So the latest suggestion that he could serve as a replacement sparked a flurry of online speculation. How much of the report is actually true? Or is it merely a rumor? Dana White‘s response provides some hints.

Backup fighter buzz: Is Arman Tsarukyan stepping in for Pimblett vs. Gaethje?

An Instagram post from Righthookclub appears to have amplified the Tsarukyan backup rumor: “🚨 BREAKING NEWS: @UFC Doctors say that if Justin Gaethje’s neck wound does not improve by weigh-in time Friday, he will be pulled from the card. Justin will be replaced with Arman Tsarukyan 🚨 #UFC324.”

Several reports claim the former interim lightweight champion sustained a neck injury. “Rumors have been swirling that Justin Gaethje is injured. A few videos have surfaced of him diving and cracking heads with someone, which wobbled him bad,” Ariel Helwani said on his show.

Some outlets had previously noted an open sore on Gaethje’s neck. Yet there appears to be little evidence that the injury would prevent him from participating in UFC 324. Helwani and co-hosts laughed off the scenario of calling Tsarukyan in.

Dana White’s memorable reaction – there were no words, only an old Charlie Murphy laughing meme – should put the rumors to rest. Why?

White and Tsarukyan leave little doubt about the backup scenario

For context, even if Gaethje were unavailable, White might prefer inviting Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, or Dan Hooker before turning to Tsarukyan, the division’s top contender. Notably, Tsarukyan has already denied the possibility. Speaking to CBS, he said, “I haven’t talked to them, and I wouldn’t cut weight just for money because it’s hard. If they ask me, I’ll do it, but they didn’t ask. It’s better for me not to cut weight. If I cut, I want to fight.”

Previously, Tsarukyan accepted a backup role for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317, when Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira were set to fight. He cut weight to prepare, and though the UFC compensated him, the opportunity never came. “If something happens, I’ll be there. If not, I’ll wait for my shot,” he told CBS.

Tsarukyan’s current predicament stems from differences that arose after he pulled out of UFC 311. Many believe that is why his name was not considered for the year’s first tournament. If that is the case, and the UFC and Dana White remain dissatisfied, it is highly unlikely he would be tapped as a backup for Pimblett vs. Gaethje either.