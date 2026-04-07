For a regular incident on the streets to turn into something so big that it attracts national coverage was least expected by Jon Jones. Yet, that’s the reality he now confronts. Days after clips of an alleged road-rage incident involving him and another person surfaced, Jones reflected on how the situation gained such wide media exposure.

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“I swear, being famous is a double-edged sword,” he wrote on X late last night. “I can land in any country in the world and receive unbelievable love and hospitality, but let me give some entitled street racer the middle finger, and suddenly it is national news 😂.”

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His message quickly gained traction, with fans reacting across social media. One fan pointed out how the photo showing Jones giving the middle finger to the other driver has now become quite popular. To this Jon Jones admitted he’s still haunted by the image himself.

“Yes, that photo has been haunting my social media for the last two days,” he wrote. “Got a feeling that one’s gonna be around for a while.”

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After a user suggested that it’s no use confronting a rash driver, Jon Jones replied when someone probed about the firearm rumors.

“It’s wild that me calmly walking over to someone,” he wrote, adding, “telling him that he needs to calm down and relax, returning the middle finger, and then calmly walking away turned into this global road rage story.”

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His comments follow the events that unfolded on a street in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both Jon Jones and the person who went by the name Bryan Beltran have since presented their side of the story.

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Beltran posted footage of the confrontation that took place in a parking lot, claiming Jones’ truck hit him “almost” 3 times. They said they tried to warn the driver by revving their engine after the first near-hit. Despite that, the truck still nearly hit them two more times. After they gestured angrily, Jones stopped in the road, reversed, and followed them into a parking lot.

Jones, however, denied Beltran’s claim and presented his version.

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With history casting a shadow, Jones shares his version of the Albuquerque incident

“You were driving in my blind spot in a car that is incredibly low to the ground,” he wrote. “I did not see you when I accidentally merged into your lane, and I did not come close to hitting you. However, you responded like an absolute a–, repeatedly driving around my truck, revving your engine, laying on your horn, and eventually flipping me off. You became an absolute bully, and no one likes feeling bullied. I get that you’re a young man with an extremely fancy car, but you do not own the roads; have some respect.”

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In a separate X post, he described Beltran as aggressive and accused him of trying to intimidate him.

It remains unclear whose version is accurate. But in Jones’ case, given the scrutiny he has faced over the last few weeks – during which he has sought release from the UFC after the exclusion from the White House card – the Albuquerque incident places the MMA icon under additional attention.

This also wouldn’t be the first time Jones has been involved in a road incident. Last year, in February, the 38-year-old allegedly got involved in a car accident. Reports suggested Jones left the scene. However, by September, investigators dropped the case after confirming he was not present at the time.

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There have been other instances as well where Jon Jones found himself on the wrong side of the law involving road incidents.

The publicity around the Albuquerque case likely stems from a mix of factors, including the uncertainties surrounding Jones’ career and his exchanges with Dana White. The alleged road rage appears to have increased the attention it received.