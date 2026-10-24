Aaron Pico’s First Round TKO Win at UFC 333 Faces Backlash

Did Aaron Pico really did something remarkable tonight? His statement win on the main card of UFC 333, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, has been overshadowed by questions and taunts. While some fans are impressed by his performance, others believe the referee stopped the fight against Losene Keita far too soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“TAKE A SEAT 🤫,” UFC’s official X post read. “Aaron Pico adds a highlight to his resume with a RD1 knockout!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The praise highlights Pico’s standout victory. For a fighter who was knocked out in the first round on his UFC debut, this marks a significant turnaround. Now riding a two-fight winning streak, Pico strengthened his standing in the featherweight division.

Keita, who, like Pico, also suffered a loss on his UFC debut, was coming off a first round victory over Muhammad Naimov at UFC Fight Night 287. Keita was slightly favored heading into the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Keita showed some promise early, he soon found himself on the back foot as Pico began taking control. The turning point came a minute and 14 seconds into the first round, when Pico’s left hand landed flush on Keita’s face, visibly rattling him.

Imago August 15, 2025, Chicago, Il, Chicago, Il, United States: CHICAGO, IL – AUG 15:Aaron Pico steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins for UFC 319 – Du Plessis vs Chimaev at United Center on August 15, 2025 in Chicago, IL /PxImages Chicago, Il United States – ZUMAp175 20250815_zsa_p175_041 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Before Keita could recover, Pico closed the distance, took him to the canvas, and began landing punches from the top. With Keita appearing vulnerable, referee Lukasz Bosacki stepped in to prevent further punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, however, focused on the timing of the stoppage, arguing that Keita deserved more time to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans take aim at Aaron Pico following latest UFC victory

“BS stoppage,” one fan wrote. “I’ve seen fighters come back from much worse.” The comment reflects a familiar argument in MMA: fighters have sometimes overcome severe damage to rally and win. Cheick Kongo’s knockout of Pat Barry, Brock Lesner’s submission of Shane Carwin, Darren Elkins’ stoppage of Mirsad Bektic, and Glover Teixeira’s victory over Karl Roberson are examples of fighters who bounced back after absorbing heavy punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan added, “Nah, bad stoppage.” Even fans who rooted for Pico questioned the referee’s decision. “Wanted Pico to win and glad he won,” one said. “But that stoppage was so a**. Literal baby shots if he was getting hit, but monster shots by so means stop but wtf was that? Wanted Pico to win but with no controversy like that.”

“Bad stoppage… was rooting for Aaron, but give the man a chance ffs… problem when you have refs who’ve never been in a fight before 🤔,” another user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate over Pico’s stoppage also brings other controversial officiating decisions into focus. While Bosacki does not appear to have a documented background as an MMA fighter, he has officiated fights that drew criticism.

The most notable example occurred at UFC Baku when Bosacki deducted two points from Ismail Naurdiev for an illegal knee that left Jun Yong Park with a serious facial injury. Some observers criticized Bosacki for allowing the fight to continue.

Other recent UFC bouts have prompted similar debates over whether referees intervened too soon. Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III at UFC 329 and Smith Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 111 are notable examples of fights in which fans questioned the timing of the stoppage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pico also drew criticism from a fan over his post-fight celebration. “Bro did a cool celebration, and people started thinking this guy was a future champ or something, hahahaha,” a fan stated. The comment mocked Pico’s celebration after he knocked out Keita. After mimicking a matador’s move of swinging a cape in front of a charging bull, Pico finished with Christiano Ronaldo’s Siuuu.

Despite the jokes and criticism, the speed of the finish remains central to the debate. When a bout ends just 74 seconds into the first round, questions about the stoppage are likely to follow.

However, Keita’s wobbling legs and apparent lack of resistance likely influenced the referee’s decision to intervene. A referee’s role is not simply to declare a winner but also to protect fighters from unnecessary damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Had the referee allowed the fight to continue and Keita suffered a serious injury, the official could have faced criticism for failing to protect him.

This may not be the first time Pico has been involved in a stoppage controversy. However, the circumstances differed. His 2018 Bellator bout against Leandro Higo attracted criticism because referee Mark Smith allowed additional strikes after Higo had been hurt and dropped.