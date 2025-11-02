Alex Pereira’s Jon Jones UFC White House Plans Forces Jiri Prochazka to Make Major Career Decision

Alex Pereira believes his destiny lies in the White House, where a fight card could elevate his legacy to all-time greatness. To cement his legacy, he appears to have found a perfect dance partner: Jon Jones. On his part, the former heavyweight champion also expressed positive vibes. Still, much remains to be seen in the days ahead. The event at the presidential residence is months away, and the card has yet to be finalized.

However, even for a potential matchup, Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones seems to have generated a tide whose waves are spreading far and wide. One of those presumably affected by the ripple effect is none other than Pereira’s former opponent, Jiri Prochazka. Early last month, the Czech fighter delivered a scintillating performance that took the wind out of Khalil Rountree Jr. The win strengthened his position in the light heavyweight division, putting him in direct line for Pereira’s crown. But with the Brazilian setting his sights elsewhere, Prochazka’s plan appears to be in limbo. He may have found a solution, though.

Alex Pereira targets Jon Jones; Jiri Prochazka looks for greener pastures

Speaking to the media, Jiri Prochazka made it clear he might move to the middleweight division if a trilogy bout against Alex Pereira fails to materialize. Sharing further details, he revealed that he can comfortably drop down to 185 lbs. Given his frame, it would be a bigger challenge but he may seriously consider it. Deep down, he seemed confident he could pull it off. “For me, cutting to 93 kg [205 lbs.] is not a problem. I think dropping to 84 kg [185 lbs.] like a middleweight would be really something. And I believe I can do it with my body because I know it well, so I believe I can make it,” ‘Denisa’ told Patrick McCorry. However, it all depends on several factors, Prochazka insisted. His ultimate goal remains to bring the first UFC title to his home country, the Czech Republic.

At UFC 321, Jiri Prochazka trailed in the first two rounds. However, he bounced back in the third and put Rountree Jr. away in resounding fashion. Later, as the headliner between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev concluded, Prochazka was seen standing cageside in tears as the Brazilian reclaimed his light heavyweight title.

But despite the surge of emotion at his rival’s victory, the Czech fighter may not get the fight he wants.

Pereira-Jones camaraderie pushes Prochazka toward new tests

The dramatic end to the Aspinall-Gane showdown prompted a cryptic callout from Pereira. Reaching out to Jon Jones, he commented, “Let’s Make the Heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿 x 🦴 = 🏠.” In response, the former heavyweight champion and MMA GOAT replied, “Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed; let’s dance.”

So instead of Pereira, Prochazka might have to contend with another tough opponent. The ambitious Carlos Ulberg registered his ninth consecutive win late in September.

He told Bloody Elbow, “I said to my team when I will move to middleweight, just when I have won the (light heavyweight) title.” He added, “In that possibility, I will move to middleweight to fight the champion. But this is—I don’t like to speak about ‘When I win this, I will fight this and do this.’ No, right now I’m fully focused, 100% focused, just for the (light heavyweight) title; that’s all I can do. Maybe then, after my next fight.”

But if that’s the case, he could soon cross paths with none other than Khamzat Chimaev!

