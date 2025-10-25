Alex Pereira Takes Action Against Tom Aspinall to Demand Jon Jones for White House Card

Many a heart is broken today. All’s well that ends well. But what happens when, instead of answers, the ending only leads to more questions? A perplexing situation unfolded in Abu Dhabi. At the Etihad Arena, UFC 321 reached its final stage. It was the moment everyone had been waiting for. Spectators and fans across the globe were hoping for a thrilling contest befitting a show of this magnitude. Only, it concluded in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. The headliner between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane had barely begun when it was abruptly stopped, as Gane’s finger accidentally poked the Briton in the eye, leaving him unable to continue.

The outcome, a no contest, sent shockwaves across the combat sports world. Yet, in some corners, hope still glimmered. While shaking his head as the referee closed the chapter on Aspinall vs. Gane, Alex Pereira suggested a way to lift the heavyweight division from this ignominy. Let him face Jon Jones at the much-talked-about White House card next year!

Alex Pereira: Time to make history with Jon Jones

Using clever symbols, the light heavyweight champion posted a message on Instagram: “Let’s Make the Heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿 x 🦴 = 🏠.” For the unversed, the first symbol represents Alex Pereira, aka Poatan, while the second stands for Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. If they unite, they could face off at the White House and rescue UFC’s premier weight class from its latest embarrassment.

The Aspinall-Gane scrap began as many had expected. The contest came to a dramatic halt with about thirty seconds left in the first round. As Gane attempted a kick, his outstretched hands inadvertently landed on Tom Aspinall‘s eyes. After a brief pause, the referee concluded that the fight could not continue and declared it a no contest.

The match could have been an opportunity for Aspinall to stamp his authority and deliver another high-octane performance. While he retains his title, the most straightforward way to set the record straight remains a rematch with Gane. In the meantime, the heavyweight division must recover from fans’ disappointment.

In that vacuum, Alex Pereira seems confident that he and Jon Jones could deliver a spectacle.

Alex Pereira is ready to shake up the heavyweights

Just weeks ago, Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight belt from Magomed Ankalaev in emphatic fashion. Speculations about his next move were rife. But shortly after the fight, Pereira made his intentions clear. “I want a superfight,” he said on UFC’s About Last Fight, adding, “It would be at the White House against Jon Jones. That’s a superfight.”

Explaining why he would rather fight Jones than Aspinall, Pereira said, “I’m 38 years old. I’ve got to think about my career. Even thinking about what Jon said the other day, ‘Alex is much more important.’ I think the same way he does. We’re both big names. No matter what happens, nobody loses in this fight. It’s all good.”

Jon Jones has already made it clear that he intends to be part of the historic June 14 celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. However, as of now, the card is yet to be finalized. Even Conor McGregor still remains one of the biggest hopefuls.

In the light heavyweight, barring a fight against Carlos Ulberg, experts feel Pereira has little left to prove. Scaling up to the heavyweight division now seems like a natural progression. The fight with Jones may not involve a belt, but it promises to be a historic matchup. One that fans are eager to witness. Lastly, Dana White hasn’t completely ruled it out either. “Anything is possible,” he replied when TNT Sports’ Adam Catterall asked about Pereira’s potential move to heavyweight in 2026.

What are your thoughts? Can Jones-Pereira really rescue the heavyweight division, as Alex Pereira believes?