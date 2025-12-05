Alex Pereira Teases Historic Return With Ominous Warning, Sparking Jon Jones Speculation

Alex Pereira had been dropping hints. The dust had barely settled after Tom Aspinall’s first title defense as undisputed heavyweight champion collapsed almost as soon as it began. The dramatic turn of events in Abu Dhabi, however, added further intrigue when Pereira saw an opportunity and called out Jon Jones. The former heavyweight champion responded in kind. With the much-talked-about White House appearance lurking in the background, the two believe they could potentially elevate the UFC’s premier division back to its former glory.

The situation naturally sparked a wave of discussions. All that fuel needed was a spark, and it came from none other than ‘Poatan’ himself. Just days after sharing that he had resumed training, Alex Pereira dropped a bombshell, and fans have been going wild ever since.

Alex Pereira: The king has a new target in sight

Several outlets began reporting that Pereira might be moving up a weight class. To set the record straight, the Brazilian star hasn’t confirmed anything specific. He simply stated, “I’m coming back to do what nobody has done, Chama.” 🏆🏆🏆

MMA Uncensored posted on Instagram: “Alex Pereira is moving up to Heavyweight to win a record third UFC title in three divisions 🏆🗿. It’s been two months since Pereira delivered one of the year’s most decisive performances.

And the impact of his first-round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev reverberated far beyond the cage. With the UFC announcing its year-opening cards under the new Paramount deal, speculation around those matchups has dominated discourse. So with an eye on the White House event, it’s hard to imagine Pereira would keep himself away from action that could soon heat up.

However, it didn’t take long before emotions ran high among fans. Here’s how a few reacted.

Pereira’s clues send fans into a frenzy

For some, connecting the dots was inevitable. “Alex vs. Jon for interim HW belt,” one fan suggested. Considering the call-outs, the interaction between the Brazilian champion and the MMA GOAT, and the situation surrounding Tom Aspinall, it does sound like a reasonable scenario. But where would that leave Ciryl Gane, the number-one contender?

Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Alex Pereira looks on in his Middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages) (Louis Grasse / SPP)

The speculation continued. Soon, another fan echoed a different sentiment and wrote, “Gane vs. Pereira for the interim belt 🔥.” That matchup does appear more logical. Before making the giant leap to a divisional title fight, Pereira could benefit from a preparatory, high-stakes matchup. One that could draw nearly as much attention as a blockbuster showdown with Jon Jones.

Praise for the light heavyweight champion poured in effortlessly. One user commented, “If anyone can pull it off, it’s Poatan. Man’s rewriting history every year.” With his emphatic win over Ankalaev, Pereira has solidified himself as one of the UFC’s most bankable stars. A historic fight against a bona fide great like Jon Jones would add yet another chapter to his growing legacy.

For another fan, however, Pereira’s tease signaled a different possibility. “I could see them stripping Aspinall and making Pereira vs. Gane for the belt. Especially since Aspinall isn’t close to having his eye issues figured out,” they wrote. With Aspinall’s eye injury painting a grim picture, even risking surgery more than 40 days after the incident, this scenario could indeed reshape the heavyweight landscape.

A more cautious perspective also surfaced when one fan said, “I feel like he’s talking about the BMF belt, not heavyweight.” Pereira has previously hinted at a potential BMF showdown with Jones. Outside the complexities of the heavyweight division, the two MMA greats could still face off without disrupting the rankings.

For now, nothing is confirmed, and it’s too early to draw conclusions.

True to his style, the light heavyweight king has begun by dropping hints, fueling hype, and building suspense. But one thing is certain: whatever he decides, Alex Pereira looks poised to do something no one has ever done before. Fans should stay tuned as developments begin to unfold.

Who would you want Pereira to fight first if he does commit to a heavyweight move?