What Is Alexia Thainara’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Roots and Background

Alexia Thainara has quickly emerged as one of Brazil’s rising stars in the UFC strawweight division. Carrying an impressive 14-1 professional MMA record, she captured multiple regional titles before earning her place on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage. Her rapid rise and strong performances have made fans curious about the fighter beyond the Octagon. From her hometown in Paracambi to her nationality, ethnicity, family background, and religion, here’s everything to know about Alexia Thainara’s life outside fighting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Where is Alexia Thainara from and what is Alexia Thainara’s nationality?

Alexia Thainara was born on November 20, 1995, in Paracambi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 29-year-old is Brazilian by nationality and proudly represents her country in the UFC’s strawweight division. Growing up in Paracambi, sports became a regular part of her life. Her introduction to martial arts happened through a school social program, something she still remembers clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the UFC, she explained, “I started because of a social project at school in Capoeira and soccer, and through these sports I discovered MMA in a project near the school I was part of.” That opportunity sparked a passion which eventually became her profession.

Alongside training, Thainara earned a degree in Physical Education, proving she valued education as much as athletics. Before becoming a full-time fighter, she also worked on construction sites with her father. Those physically demanding days helped build the discipline and resilience that later defined her fighting career. Today, she proudly carries the Brazilian flag every time she steps inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alexia Thainara’s ethnicity?

Alexia Thainara is Brazilian by ethnicity, although her family’s specific ethnic background has never been publicly confirmed. Brazil is home to a rich blend of Indigenous, European, African, and immigrant communities, but Thainara has never discussed her family’s ancestry in detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she has often shared stories about her close-knit family. One of the most memorable involves her nickname, “Burguesinha.” The Portuguese word translates to “middle-class” or “bourgeois.” Explaining its origin to the UFC, she said, “Because I just wanted to go to the gym and train, my mother gave me a nickname because I was very vain.” The playful nickname has stayed with her throughout her professional career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite becoming a recognized UFC athlete, she still enjoys spending time with her large extended family, especially during barbecues, dancing, and family gatherings. Those moments continue keeping her connected to the people who supported her long before the spotlight arrived.

Is Alexia Thainara Christian?

Alexia Thainara has not publicly revealed her religion, so there is no confirmed information stating whether she is Christian or follows another faith. She has chosen to keep that part of her personal life private. Instead, her interviews focus on family, training, and the journey that brought her into mixed martial arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside competition, she is a complete family person; she said, “I like being with my family, having barbecues, dancing, going out.” However, while her religious beliefs remain private, her commitment to family and mixed martial arts has always been visible throughout her career.

From discovering MMA through a school social project to working construction alongside her father and eventually reaching the UFC, every step reflects persistence and determination. Although details about her religion remain private, her pride in representing Brazil and her deep appreciation for family continue shaping the person behind the fighter.