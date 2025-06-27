Who Is Kai Kara France’s Wife Chardae? Do They Have Kids?

Kai Kara-France might be a beast inside the Octagon, but outside of it, he’s a family man who wears his heart on his sleeve. With an ever-growing reputation as one of UFC’s most skilled flyweights, boasting wins over names like Cody Garbrandt, Steve Erceg, and Rogerio Bontorin, fans are curious to learn more about his life outside the cage.

Though Kara-France doesn’t share too much about his personal life, the center of his support system is his wife, Chardae. Now, as ‘Don’t Blink’ prepares to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight crown at UFC 317, let’s take a deeper look at all we know about the woman behind the fighter!

All about Kai Kara France’s wife

Kai Kara-France started practicing Brazilian jujitsu at the age of 10, especially because he was bullied due to his tiny stature as a child. He also decided to train in mixed martial arts to strengthen his physique and attend the Unitech Institute of Technology. Apart from loving combat, he has another person he adores, his best friend Chardae, whom he married!

Kai Kara-France and Chardae got married in a backyard wedding during the pandemic. The Kiwi fighter is pretty private and does not generally share details of his personal life on social media.

However, he has occasionally posted about his wife and wonderful partner. They share a beautiful home, and he posted about their wedding on Instagram, gushing about his wife. The 31-year-old shared heartfelt pictures of him and his wife and son and wrote, “The Kara-France’s. Married my bestie in the backyard during lockdown.”

So, it is clear that they were best friends before they fell in love. He often expresses his love and appreciation for his family because they support his dreams. Now that we’ve met the woman beside the fighter, let’s talk about the little warriors in their home.

Kai Kara France’s kids

Kai Kara-France and Chardae are proud parents to two children. Their first child, a son named Cobi, was born in February 2021, months before the couple officially got married. The UFC flyweight star shared the moment on Instagram, writing: “So proud of my fiancé @chardaeb. Welcome to the world our son Cobi.”

While Kara-France doesn’t share too many details about his kids publicly, he occasionally posts pictures of family outings, home life, and behind-the-scenes bonding time. Though his family motivates him now, when he first started fighting, there was a different reason behind it. Let’s shift our focus over to ‘Don’t Blink’s early life and background.

Kai Kara France’s early life and background

Kai Kara-France was born on March 26, 1993, in New Zealand and discovered his love for martial arts at a very young age. His passion for combat sports not only came from his love for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu but also because he was bullied due to his small physique. He has made significant progress in his professional career as a mixed martial artist and competes in the flyweight division. ‘Don’t Blink’ is number 4 in the rankings now, which makes him one of the top competitors in his weight class.

He got into Brazilian jiu-jitsu at age 10, thanks to a friend’s dad who introduced him to the kids’ classes. But the journey wasn’t smooth. Being the smallest in class, Kai was often targeted by bullies. At one point, he had to take a week off from school after his mother noticed the bruises. He shared in an interview, “Martial arts allowed me to pick up all the, I guess, all the ethos of martial arts which is honour, respect, discipline, accountability, courage. Stuff that you learn on the mats that will be with you for life.”

Surprisingly, he even confronted his bully from school. During a visit to a local sandwich shop in his hometown, he met an old school bully. “He was walking past and he came up to me and said we went to high school together. He’s a bit bigger now, he’s a tradie, and said he’s been following my journey,’ the MMA star told Daily Mail Australia.

Now, outside the cage, he’s got fans, a clothing brand, and a family that fuels his fire. Inside it, he’s still ‘Don’t Blink’, one of the toughest and most exciting flyweights to watch. And at UFC 317, he has a chance to take the coveted UFC gold with him back to New Zealand!