With a new weight class in play, Amanda Nunes believes she can right the wrong that has come to overshadow her legendary career.

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“Lfg @danawhite @KaylaH,” the former champion’s X post read.

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The post featured an Instagram screenshot showing Nunes calling out Dana White and Kayla Harrison.

“145 (pounds) Rematch,” it read. “Accepted.”

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Her comments came after White’s statement during the post-fight press conference for UFC 334. When asked if he would be interested in booking Nunes and Harrison again, the UFC CEO responded, “Yeah. I’d do it again.”

Harrison later echoed White’s remarks by expressing interest in a 145-pound matchup. “I got to get that other belt,” she stated before adding that she would reflect on the matchup once she was done with her well-deserved break.

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Nunes’s push for a rematch stems from the way she lost her comeback fight against Harrison on November 14. The two were previously scheduled to face off in January this year at UFC 324. However, the fight never happened, as Harrison had to undergo neck surgery to treat a herniated disc.

The matchup was subsequently postponed to September at UFC 331, only to be rescheduled for UFC 334.

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Despite the gap of nearly three and a half years, Nunes rarely displayed any cage rust and found early success in the bout. However, Harrison’s elite grappling skills eventually proved decisive against the 38-year-old legend.

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In the fourth round, Harrison caught Nunes’ leg as she threw a kick. Without losing momentum, the champion dragged the challenger backward, forcing her onto the canvas. With Nunes’ back exposed, Harrison immediately lunged forward and applied a tight rear-naked choke that forced a quick tap.

The outcome raised uncomfortable questions about Nunes’ game plan. Despite holding advantage in stand-up striking, she shifted towards clinches and takedowns, allowing Harrison to capitalize on grappling exchanges.

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Given the weakness she exposed in Harrison’s fighting style, Nunes may feel a featherweight matchup would give her a considerable advantage.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison: The featherweight chapter left unwritten

Both fighters, Nunes and Harrison, have experience competing at or above 145 pounds. While Harrison currently competes as a bantamweight in the UFC, she previously fought in the lightweight division during her stint in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which has a 155-pound limit.

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Harrison’s last fight under the PFL banner, against Aspen Ladd, took place at 150-pound catchweight.

As for Nunes, she is widely considered the greatest featherweight champion in MMA history. She won the 145-pound title in UFC in 2018, when she stopped Cris Cyborg in the opening round and defended it until December 2021, when Julianna Pena stopped her in the second round.

Records show that during her early career, many of Nunes’ fights took place at 145 pounds before she dropped down to 135 pounds when she joined the UFC.

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If the matchup with Harrison materializes, it could mark the first time Nunes has faced the same opponent in two different weight classes. Her previous two-fight series with Pena, in which she first lost and then secured a victory, took place at bantamweight.

The stakes for the rematch extend beyond avenging their first encounter.

For Nunes, a win would erase the blemish of her loss to Harrison and make her a two-time UFC featherweight champion. Harrison, meanwhile, came under scrutiny after claiming that she was “the f**king GOAT” at the post-fight press conference. A rematch victory would bring her closer to fulfilling her ambition of becoming a two-division champion like Nunes.