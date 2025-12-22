Arman Tsarukyan Seemingly Calls Ilia Topuria a Hypocrite Amid “Family Issues”

Ilia Topuria appears intent on spoiling Arman Tsarukyan’s holiday cheer. The Armenian-Russian fighter stopped Dan Hooker a month ago, then added another win at ACBJJ 20 days later. But the celebrations proved to be short-lived. Casting a shadow, the lightweight champion’s rant against Tsarukyan left a sour note before the festivities could begin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Irritated, the top-ranked contender decided to respond in kind. Targeting a sensitive issue, Arman Tsarukyan questioned Topuria’s sense of timing. The Georgian-Spanish champion is reportedly dealing with family matters and has sought time off from the UFC until the first quarter of 2026. To Tsarukyan, the explanation rings hollow. He sees Ilia Topuria‘s claims as hypocritical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan blasts Ilia Topuria for double standards

Tsarukyan accused Topuria of duplicity. While citing family issues as a reason to step away from competition, Topuria has continued to criticize other fighters publicly. To Tsarukyan, that contradiction undermines his credibility.

“You talking about taking time off from fighting to fix your family issues, but it looks like you have plenty of free time for all these interviews. You’re a joke, El Panocha 🐱,” Tsarukyan wrote. His remarks followed an interview Topuria gave to Eldo Burdan. Criticizing sharply, the champion claimed Tsarukyan squandered his opportunity, and the promotion has since moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing a back injury sustained during his weight cut, Tsarukyan withdrew from a scheduled UFC Lightweight Championship bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025. Later, Renato Moicano replaced him on short notice. “He’s had his chance to fight for the title, and he pulled out. Maybe he had to change his underwear after making that decision…,” Topuria stated. He accused Tsarukyan of wasting the UFC’s investment and damaging his own standing.

Intriguingly, Paddy Pimblett echoed similar sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tsarukyan takes heat, UFC refuses to fold

With Topuria stepping aside, reports of the English lightweight contender facing Justin Gaethje for the interim title sparked debate, particularly as the decision left Tsarukyan sidelined. Speculation followed over whether the Armenian-Russian fighter was being punished by exclusion from the first event under the UFC-Paramount deal.

Despite past tensions between Pimblett and Topuria, both aligned in their criticism of Tsarukyan. Speaking to Sky Sports, Pimblett blamed Tsarukyan for his current predicament. Calling Arman Tsarukyan a “spoiled brat,” Paddy Pimblett said, “He’s lucky he still hasn’t been cut, never mind he’s not fighting for the belt. He’s lucky to still be on the roster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting the record straight, the UFC has, however, pushed back on claims of bias. During an interview with The Mac Life, Dana White made it clear. “He’s here,” he said. “You know what I didn’t do? We haven’t cut him. We’re not sideways with him. We don’t dislike him.”

For now, Tsarukyan must earn his way back into title contention. Until then, the criticism outside the cage is unlikely to fade. Should Tsarukyan get a shot at the winner of the Pimblett-Gaethje fight?