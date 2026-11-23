Fans seem to have a strong objection to a cryptic post from Jon Jones.

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“Right now, I am thinking about how cool would it be to f**k somebody up one more time,” the post read.

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Several outlets confirm that the post has been deleted. So it is difficult to determine what precisely Jones wanted to convey through the message.

Last week, November 16, marked the second anniversary of Jones’ victory over Stipe Miocic. The former heavyweight champion has not fought since, with reports indicating that he has retired from professional MMA.

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Against that backdrop, his recent online feud with Josh Hokit could have sparked fresh speculation about a potential return.

The two have been engaged in a fierce social media exchange, which predictably escalated to personal attacks.

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While Hokit targeted Jones during the build to his recent fight against Ciryl Gane, the exchange turned bitter after Hokit suffered a loss against the Frenchman. Targeting Hokit, Jones responded with pointed remarks, questioning his performance and skills.

The insults and barbs attracted considerable attention on social media, with some, like Daniel Cormier, criticizing Jones for picking on Hokit when he was in a vulnerable situation.

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While Jones has taunted rivals in the past, the latest development seems to have put him on the receiving end of similar criticism. He may have deleted the post, but fans were quick to respond with comments of their own.

Jon Jones’ latest antics backfire

“Yeaaahhh, how sick would it be if you came back and gave Derrick Lewis a beating and then retired again? 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” one fan wrote. The comments likely stem from the difficult period Lewis has been going through lately. After two straight losses, Lewis remains unranked in the heavyweight division.

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Given Lewis’ current standing, Jones could potentially make a successful comeback by beating 41-year-old heavyweight.

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The two have also been previously linked to a matchup. In 2021, after Jones moved to the heavyweight division, Lewis reportedly expressed interest in fighting him during an interview with Joe Rogan. Had it not been for the loss he suffered against Tai Tuivasa in February 2022, the two could have been matched up.

Ahead of UFC 309, Jones also reportedly suggested vacating his heavyweight title in favor of superfights and suggested Lewis for a potential opponent.

“This is the endless money play that these guys will run until the end of time. Nothing is real. It’s all theater,” another user commented.

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“He got a** beat by Reyes,” a fan teased. “He ducked Ngannou for 3 years and came back the DAY HE LEFT THE UFC. He RETIRED to duck Tom 🤣.” The comment basically describes Jones’ recent career trajectory. While his light heavyweight title defense against Reyes remains a subject of debate, the circumstances surrounding the missed matchup with Ngannou also continue to confound many.

Jones has also addressed his potential matchup against Aspinall, mentioning that he had no desire to face an up-and-coming fighter and confirmed that he turned down a $30 million payday and opted for retirement instead.

“Two days ago he sees an interview of Aspinall missing handshakes and suddenly wanted to come back. What a loser,” a user stated. Sharing similar sentiments, another mocked, “Now that Aspinall can’t see, he wants to come back lmao.”

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The comments stem from recent reports that suggest Aspinall has been missing people’s handshakes in the gym due to ongoing vision problems that followed his last year’s title defense against Ciryl Gane. The instances raised doubt about whether Aspinall would ever fight again.

Considering Jones deleted his post, it is difficult to predict what he intended to imply through his message.

What remains clear is that the former UFC heavyweight champion continues to attract attention despite being out of the Octagon for over two years.