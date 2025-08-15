Ben Askren Makes Hard-Hitting Confession Despite Positive Medical Update After Lung Transplant

There’s hardly anyone who hasn’t been touched and inspired by Ben Askren’s story. Battling an acute case of pneumonia, the former UFC fighter underwent a double lung transplant. After spending nearly two months in the hospital, he went back home, only to return after developing a chest infection. While he had the unwavering support of his wife, Amy, along with scores of fans and friends, the former NCAA wrestling champion, who lost 50 pounds during the ordeal and even experienced memory loss, remained positive and upbeat about making it through.

One of the most significant steps he took during that time was sharing his thoughts and lessons that could benefit others. Now a well-regarded trainer who runs his own wrestling gym, Askren felt he might be able to offer something meaningful to his followers. Perhaps words that could cheer up someone going through a similar hardship. Last week, through a series of clips, he shared the various stages of his hospital recovery. However, the latest post felt slightly different, with Askren speaking about something deeper—about “moving in a positive direction and being authentic.”

First, Ben Askren spoke about his current medical condition. “I had a really good appointment today,” he said. “Almost everything went positive.” Then, he turned to a question that seemed to perplex him: “Why do certain athletes resonate and why do others not, right? Sometimes you have a fighter who’s great, and you think he checks the boxes, but they don’t really resonate.” The answer was simple: authenticity. To illustrate, Askren explained how he had been speaking candidly about his condition.

But the problem, Askren noted, is that on social media, many people want to show only one side of the story – the good one. “I’ve kind of shown that side of myself where a lot of people on social media don’t want to show the bad things. They don’t want to show the good things,” he said. According to him, audiences can sense inauthenticity if you share only the positive. That, in turn, undercuts genuine connection. “They know that you’re not sharing everything; you’re not being forthcoming. And it kind of takes away from authenticity,” he added.

Whether you’re a billionaire or broke, everyone faces struggles. Because hardship is universal, sharing the real picture helps people relate and allows the community to support one another. Then, sharing his current mindset and goals, the Olympic wrestler admitted it’s been tough lately and will likely remain so for a while. But he intends to keep moving forward.

He hopes to stay out of the hospital, regain his health, and build back his strength.

Ben Askren: A fighter’s spirit lives on beyond the cage

From the reactions, it was clear that Ben Askren’s words had truly hit the mark. Among those who commented was former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who wrote, “Powerful stuff right there! 🙌🙌🙌”

Just two days earlier, Askren had shared an update about returning home. On Instagram Stories, his wife, Amy Askren, revealed how much he was missed: “We miss you, @BenAskren. Really praying this guy can come home tomorrow. We need some of his labs to straighten out a bit. He’s so ready.” The former UFC fighter also posted an upbeat picture of himself, expressing hope that this time his return home would ‘stick.’

There has been an immense outpouring of support for Ben Askren. So much so that his journey over the last few months even brought an end to one of mixed martial arts’ most well-known rivalries. After sharing that he had stopped a friend from using the old ‘Marty from Nebraska‘ joke, the nickname he once used to tease Kamaru Usman, Askren received a get-well message from Usman himself, who visited him while he was in the hospital.

Askren continues to have the support and well-wishes of countless fans and followers, all hoping for his full recovery. While his fighting career may be over, he can always return to coaching. A role in which he has inspired and helped countless young athletes.

