Ben Askren’s Family Puts Mark Zuckerberg’s $100 Billion+ Platform Under Fire for Dubious Tactics

For the past two months, the mixed martial arts world has been on edge. Whether fighters, officials, or fans, almost everyone has been concerned about Ben Askren‘s health. The Iowa-born fighter, who turned 41 just three weeks ago, was hospitalized after developing acute pneumonia caused by a staph infection. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator. Reportedly in a coma for 45 days, Askren underwent a double lung transplant. Though he returned home to recover, his stay was brief. According to reports, he had to be readmitted due to complications related to a chest tube infection. It has been a harrowing time for Ben Askren, who lost nearly 50 lbs.

But if things have been tough for the fighter, who continues to prove his resilience not just in the cage but in real life as well, one can only imagine what his wife has been enduring. Amy Askren has been fighting this battle on all fronts, from hospital visits to managing their three children. Like a true warrior, she has remained a pillar of strength beside her husband. That said, even the strongest individuals face moments when the situation feels overwhelming. In such times, the appearance of unsavory and perhaps unsolicited promotional content, including that hosted on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform Instagram, which is today worth well over $100 billion, can feel especially burdensome.

Sharing a post from fitness coach Vanja, Amy Askren wrote on her Instagram Story, “These ads plague me on Instagram. I think they know I sit in a hospital room all day. Has anyone tried this program!?” The image showed a person lifting a kettlebell.

In the ad, while they kept their knees straight, their back arched. The caption on the image read, “You are just soft.” With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Vanja, founder of ‘MoveMethod,‘ has gained significant recognition as a mobility and movement coach. Strictly speaking, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the message Vanja promotes.

However, it would be a meaningful gesture of empathy if influencers considered the circumstances their audience might be going through. The Askren family has endured an incredibly difficult ordeal. All they truly seek is support. But even if one chooses not to offer that, a little understanding could go a long way in easing their burden.

In an Instagram post, Ben Askren shared how those difficult days unfolded.

The real corner team behind Ben Askren

According to the former NCAA wrestling champion, he has no memory of what happened between May 28 and July 2. “I just read through my wife’s journal, and it’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. That’s not ideal; I don’t know if you guys know that.”

In another clip, Ben Askren reaffirmed his Christian faith. But just a few days earlier, he took a moment to thank the most important person in his life, his wife of fifteen years, Amy Askren. “My wife has been generally amazing during the entirety of our marriage, but the 2.5 months she has been out of this world taking care of our kids and me,” read Askren’s heartfelt message.

After years inside the cage, Askren turned his focus to giving back by opening a youth wrestling academy. The entire combat sports community continues to pray for his speedy recovery.

