Bo Nickal’s KO Win Overshadowed by Matchmaking Complaints From UFC White House Viewers

With the win over Kyle Daukaus, Bo Nickal has moved closer to cementing his place in the UFC’s middleweight division. The three-time NCAA Division I national champion is now on a two-win streak since suffering his first career and UFC loss to Reinier de Ridder.

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Yet Nickal’s first-round knockout stoppage of the Philadelphian drew scrutiny despite the emphatic nature of the victory at the UFC Freedom 250 card, which is currently unfolding at the White House South Lawn. A backlash surfaced after MMA social media content creator Dovy shared the final moments of the bout on X. To a section of fans, it felt Bo Nickal could have had a better, sterner test than facing someone like Daukaus.

“BO NICKAL KO’S KYLE DAUKAUS,” Dovy wrote.

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The ten-second footage features Nickal, standing in his southpaw stance, facing Daukaus, whose back is to the camera. Moments later, Nickal lunged with a front kick and followed it with a left-right combo that visibly stunned Daukaus. As he dropped to the canvas, Nickal hammered him with punches and elbows before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

It was an impressive finish by the 30-year-old, who became the inaugural RAF (Real American Freestyle) light heavyweight champion this past August. Still, it failed to impress some fans, largely because they viewed the matchup as a mismatch.

Across social media, fans argued that the UFC has been trying to “protect” Bo Nickal by matching him in fights he is expected to win comfortably. Instead of facing a tough challenge that could have pushed Nickal to his limits, he was paired with a fighter many believed posed little threat.

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The criticism also arrived amid a broader debate surrounding the White House event. In the lead-up to the card, skepticism had grown over whether the show was serving a political purpose more than showcasing elite competition.

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Notably, neither Nickal nor Daukaus is currently ranked among UFC’s top 15 middleweight contenders. As a result, their placement on a show, said to be paying a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, drew another round of skepticism.

The comments showed fans splitting along familiar lines, with some slamming the matchup, while others praised Nickal’s performance.

Bo Nickal’s dominant finish sparks debate over opponent choice

“Tired of them feeding Bo tomato cans. Give him some real competition!” The comment resonated with the backlash that followed Nickal’s fights against Rodolfo Vieira and Paul Craig. If the Craig fight was criticized because Nickal avoided facing a high-level skill set, the Vieira bout drew criticism because he was matched against an elite jiu-jitsu fighter who lacked wrestling and striking credentials.

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Notably, after his loss to De Ridder, Nickal was reportedly demoted from main card appearances to the prelims, only to return and feature on the year’s biggest card.

The criticism continued. One wrote, “Who decided to make this dogsh*t fight anyway?” Another added, “Nice finish, but f**k off with Kyle Daukaus at (the) White House event.” 😅 There were so many better options….”

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While the rumor mill linked Coby Covington and Alex Pereira as potential alternatives to face Nickal, the middleweight division itself offered a deep pool of options, making the UFC’s decision to settle on Daukaus a point of debate.

Still, a few supporters of the matchup pushed back. “Had Bo by submission, omg 😭😭. He’s improved.” Considering Nickal is usually associated with high-level precision wrestling, seeing him record consecutive knockout stoppages has clearly surprised some fans.

Another added, “The kick hurt him at the start of the sequence. Opened him up to the punch. People don’t understand the impact of a kick. It’s different to a punch.” That take accurately explained how the kicks often serve as fighting-ending weapons. Fans should not forget Nickal won his last bout against Vieira via a head kick.

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The fight may have disappointed some fans who expected a tougher test for Nickal, one that stretched into the later rounds and perhaps ended with a submission victory.

However, to outright dismiss the bout as severely mismatched could be a stretch. Considering the scale of the event taking place at the White House, with millions watching it across the globe, the matchmakers deserve some credit for their thought process before settling on Daukaus as Nickal’s opponent.