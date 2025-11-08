Brock Lesnar’s Worst Nightmare Gives Red Light for Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira at UFC White House

On the No Scripts podcast, Jon Jones laid it bare: “I think my most immediate goal is to try to be on the White House card.” Jones acknowledged that his departure and the ensuing drama didn’t sit right. Perhaps a one-on-one with UFC boss Dana White might help. Jones has been quite vocal about wanting his share of the spotlight on the much-anticipated card scheduled for June 14 next year at the presidential residence. In Alex Pereira, he may have found a potential dance partner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The very thought of a face-off between these two MMA icons is a mouthwatering prospect. One, a former heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest of all time, the other, a reigning titleholder. Especially in light of recent mishaps in the heavyweight division, where Tom Aspinall’s first title defense as undisputed champion derailed after an accidental eye poke, many fans seem to clamor for a Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira showdown. However, there are also plenty of compelling arguments against the matchup. One such voice of concern came from a fighter who once hammered the final nail in former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar‘s dazzling career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alistair Overeem thumbs down the Jones-Pereira superfight

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem spoke with Talksport MMA’s Lewis Thompson. After sharing his thoughts on Tom Aspinall, the conversation shifted to the much-discussed Jon Jones-Alex Pereira matchup. “Jon Jones has said that, you know, he now wants to come back. He wants to fight Alex Pereira at the White House. What’s your kind of opinion been on his moves?” Thompson asked.

Imago March 5, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230305_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Like many others, the situation left Overeem puzzled. Especially considering how Aspinall stands right in front of everyone. So the Dutch MMA icon replied, “I don’t know what’s going on there for him to want to fight a fighter that’s a little bit lower in the weight class. Doesn’t really seem logical to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, drawing on his vast experience in mixed martial arts, Overeem suggested that perhaps Jones was following a specific strategy. He views a matchup with Pereira as more advantageous than one with Aspinall. So for now, Overeem would rather wait and watch how things unfold.

Earlier, Overeem had expressed enthusiasm for the long-hyped potential clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Not everyone’s sold on Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira

Against the backdrop of UFC 321, where the headliner between Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest, Pereira made his move. With a cryptic message, he called out Jones, vowing to ‘make the heavyweight division great again.’ Jones appeared more than willing to oblige.

Eminent MMA analyst and insider Luke Thomas shared a similar perspective about a year ago. The growing narrative around a potential Jones-Pereira matchup left Thomas somewhat bewildered. On his popular podcast, he remarked, “Alex Pereira is not a tougher fight for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, MMA legend Matt Brown also weighed in. He felt that Jones and the light heavyweight champion could make a massive UFC blockbuster.

Still, he leaned toward seeing Jones face off against Aspinall. “I don’t know which is really a bigger fight. I know (Pereira’s) a bigger star, but Jon Jones is big enough to carry whatever fight that he comes back to. If it’s Tom Aspinall, he’s fighting for the heavyweight title now, and that makes it as big of a fight as if he’s fighting Alex Pereira just to be fighting Alex Pereira, I think,” he said on The Fighter vs. The Writer.

For now, it’s too early to speculate. Dana White has yet to make any announcement about the White House card. His immediate priority remains the Aspinall-Gane rematch. Still, let’s say the English heavyweight scores a decisive win in the second fight. And by then White and Jones manage to resolve their differences. So a fight between them could come to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

But don’t rule out Alex Pereira’s growing influence just yet.

Which matchup would you put your money on – Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira?