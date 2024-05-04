Caio Borralho Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Middleweight’s Inks

MMA fighters have several tattoos on their body and they can be seen in all their glory while they fight inside the octagon. UFC star Caio Borralho is no different. ‘The Natural’ is coming back to UFC 301 tomorrow in the middleweight category and he is going up against Paul Craig. Both fighters have massive tattoos on their body that they love to flaunt, while inside the octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As we go closer to the fight, let’s see what the tattoos of Borralho mean.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caio Borralho explains the story behind his neck tattoos

The Brazilian athlete, Borralho has many tattoos, one of which is huge and prominent on his neck. He has the words ‘Free Spirit’ tattooed on his neck, which is known as a pretty sensitive area for tattoos, so he does have a lot of grit. Speaking on the UFC Vegas 58 media day in July 2022, the now 31-year-old explained that the tattoo has two different meanings and connotations for him.

He said, “Free spirit? There are a lot of meanings om these tattoos but I think the principal one is I am free inside the octagon you know? I can do everything over there.” Borralho further explained, “I have been through five surgeries, I was like man oh I will fight or will give up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “The Natural” Caio Borralho (@caioborralho) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The second meaning that he connects to the tattoo is related to being himself in this world of social media. He does not try to be like other people and is always striving to be himself. The 31-year-old has been fighting since 2014 and specializes in Muay Thai along with Judo and BJJ. He explained, “All these tattoos guys I made thinking that I will be in the UFC passing this message I made before I was in the UFC.”

AD

‘Free Spirit’ surely has a deep meaning, so let’s see if his other tattoos have similar depth as well.

UFC middleweight’s other inks explained

He spoke about his other tattoos as well in the same press conference. Speaking about the tattoo on his arm which says, ‘Fight or die’, the fighter explained that it means that in life, either one fights or dies. Caio Borralho revealed that most of his tattoos are phrases and all of them have a meaning or message. He also talked about the 5 surgeries he went through and how he did not give up because the only option for him was always to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Brazilian has already faced adversities in his life and fought under the watchful eyes of Pablo Sucupira and Flavio Alvarado. The Natural also mentioned that he is going to get two more tattoos after UFC 301.

Let’s see what the middleweight plans to get next time and how he fairs in tomorrow’s fight.