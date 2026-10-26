Carlos Prates Responds to “Poor Guy” Michael Morales’ Accusations

“We have to now (know) who is better, who deserves it,” Islam Makhachev said, setting the tone for the interim title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Now that the stakes are clear, the two welterweight contenders are locked in a fierce race to see who can get inside the other’s head first. While over three months remaining before they meet at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 30, Prates and Morales are already trading warning shots.

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“Dude is saying I’m scared to fight him, poor guy. I’ll fight him right now if he wants,” Prates appears to say, as seen in a video shared by Red Corner MMA.

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While the caption in the post suggests the conversation took place before the formal announcement of their January fight, the rivalry between the two welterweight contenders goes much deeper.

Following his win at Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS 60), Prates made his UFC debut on February 10, 2024. Barring the loss he suffered to Ian Garry Machado on April 26, 2025, he remains unbeaten, with all his wins ending via stoppage, earning him back-to-back Performance bonuses.

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Morales joined UFC after featuring on DWCS 40 and made his promotional debut in January 2022. He remains unbeaten in his last three fights, including the most recent one against Sean Brady, all ending in the opening round.

Imago UFC PERTH MADDALENA, Carlos Prates poses for a photograph after a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of his Welterwieght bout against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night 275 in Perth, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. NO ARCHIVING PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20260429193130308240

Climbing the welterweight ranks, the South American fighters strengthened their positions with remarkable victories in 2025. The pair finally came together at UFC 322, with Prates facing Leon Edwards and Morales fighting against Brady.

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With Prates winning via second-round KO and Morales claiming a first-round finish, talks of a potential matchup between the two – with the winner getting a shot at champion Islam Makhachev’s title – emerged. Setting the rivalry in motion, the fighters started taking potshots at each other.

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“He said I’m scared about him? You said I’m scared to fight you? I’m not scared to fight you. I’m the No. 1 contender, so I want to fight for the belt. UFC never offered a fight against you. If they offer me, of course I will knock you out really fast, first round. So don’t worry. You’re going to fight, and I’m going to knock you out. But now wait. Get my belt, and then we can fight. I’m never scared to fight you, bro. Don’t worry,” Prates reportedly said two months ago.

At UFC 330, when Makhachev defended his title against Garry, Prates and Morales were filmed talking to each other, sparking speculations that they were talking about who gets the title shot next.

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Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales: When two welterweight predators locked horns

Initially, a matchup was proposed between Makhachev and Prates. The two were supposed to fight on the January 30 Toronto card. But the fight fell apart after Makhachev decided to step aside. Left with no choice, the UFC promptly introduced a new interim welterweight championship and announced the fight between Prates and Morales at UFC 333.

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The duo will now fight in the co-main event of UFC 336, headlined by Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape.

Even after their fight was announced, Prates and Morales continue to trade barbs.

“You called me a coward, but you needed ten months to get ready to fight me?” Morales wrote, taunting Prates. “Bro, I don’t make excuses. I wait for my moment and take whatever opportunity comes my way. Now shut your mouth and quit smoking, because trust me, you’re gonna need those lungs.”

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Both Prates and Morales share a history where they engaged in sharp rivalries with prominent welterweight figures.

In a viral outburst, Prates labeled Makhachev as a coward and blamed him for denying him an opportunity to win the title after he declined their proposed January fight.

While engaged in similar exchanges with Garry, Morales has called out Shavkat Rakhmonov for a fight as well.`