Coach Calls Khabib MMA’s Muhammad Ali in Bold Prediction About Usman Nurmagomedov’s Future

Javier Mendez believes Usman Nurmagomedov could be the heir to his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy, a legacy Mendez says approaches the impact Muhammad Ali had in boxing. At a pivotal point in his career, Usman will defend his PFL lightweight title against Alfie Davis a week after his elder brother Umar faces Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324.

A victory would extend Usman’s unbeaten streak to four fights, an achievement Mendez says would have far-reaching implications. The MMA trainer, whose roster includes some of the sport’s top names – Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and others – was present at the camp as Usman prepared for the challenge ahead.

Mendez predicts Usman Nurmagomedov will reach goat status in MMA

Speaking with Red Corner MMA in Dubai, Mendez highlighted how the upcoming bout matters for both brothers, particularly Usman, noting that his opponent, while not a high-profile fighter, defeated one of their team members, Gadzhi Rabadanov, last August. When asked about Usman’s potential, Mendez didn’t hold back:

“I look at Usman Nurmagomedov as the heir to the title of the greatest of all time. That’s what I’m projecting for him,” he said. And it appears Khabib agrees with him. “We have a great fighter in Usman who can accomplish these goals. Not only the greatest fighter, but also the greatest person outside—we’re working on that too,” Mendez added.

He cited Muhammad Ali as the best example, noting that Khabib Nurmagomedov follows the boxing legend’s example in his own MMA career. “Khabib is like an Ali, and that’s what I’m looking for from Usman. Usman is ahead of all the Dagestanis as far as accomplishments,” Mendez explained.

According to Mendez, Usman is exceptionally advanced for his age (27) and already ahead of other Dagestani fighters in terms of achievements. In his view, Usman is already elite, even among the world’s best. The only fighter Mendez personally considers might be better is Islam Makhachev, Usman’s training partner. However, Islam now competes at welterweight.

Because of that, Mendez ranks Usman as the top lightweight in the world outside the UFC. That said, the MMA community now expects a move to the UFC.

Usman Nurmagomedov balances PFL title defense with questions about UFC future

“Outside the UFC, the best in the world, including the UFC, to me is Usman. He just has to prove it, you know, and with time he will,” Mendez said. Speaking about Dana White’s promotion, speculation over Usman’s potential move to the UFC has lingered.

The lightweight champion weighed his future with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) during an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn. “I know it’s going to be only two fights (in 2026)—beginning and end of the year. I have on the contract two more fights, and I think after this fight (against Davis), I think we’re going to speak about the future. We’ll see how interested they’re going to be in me,” he said.

He remained noncommittal about a potential UFC move, noting that in the PFL, he already has “everything.” He’s a champion and can still face top competition within the promotion’s roster.

While Khabib has left a legacy that may never be matched, Usman is clearly building one of his own in the PFL. But as is often the case, even the best fighters outside the UFC are viewed as having incomplete resumes until they face the organization’s top talent. Perhaps when he eventually joins White’s team, as elder brother Umar did four years ago, fans will finally see the fighter poised to take Khabib’s mantle.