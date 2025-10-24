Conor McGregor Believes This BKFC Fighter Can Become Two-Division Champ in His $400M Promotion

In the combat sports world, if anything can turn heads, it has to be bare-knuckle fighting. The youngest entrant in the combat scene is growing by leaps and bounds. Especially under David Feldman and Conor McGregor, the premier bare-knuckle promotion, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), has evolved into a $400 million behemoth. This year alone, outside of its regular Fight Nights, the promotion has successfully hosted twelve marquee events. The thirteenth will take place tomorrow night at the Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome, Italy.

The final pre-fight press conference unfolded exactly as one might expect from a Conor McGregor event. The Irish icon, who eyes a UFC comeback on the White House card next year, surprised many by showing a more spiritual side. He spoke about his journey and healing. Yet he couldn’t hide his excitement when discussing the fighters on the BKFC 83 card. Former UFC fighter Chris Camozzi headlines the event alongside home favorite Alessio Sakara for Camozzi’s cruiserweight title. Among the rest, one fighter in particular caught McGregor’s attention, someone who stands a chance to achieve what he once did—becoming a two-division champion.

Conor McGregor tips BKFC prospect for two-division glory

No sooner had Conor McGregor finished discussing Argentine fighter Franco Tenaglia, who faces the gritty Brit Ben Bonner in a lightweight clash, than a reporter pointed at featherweight Nicolas ‘Nico’ Gaffie‘s ambitions. “His (Nico Gaffie’s) intention is to drop down to the 135-pound weight class and become a double champ like Connor and be the featherweight champion and the bantamweight champion in BKFC,” they said. And McGregor could barely disagree. “There is no more prestigious honor than the bare-knuckle world title,” he said.

According to McGregor, adding a second belt to one’s resume represents the pinnacle of combat sports. To that end, he expressed full faith in Nico Gaffie’s abilities. “And I believe, Nico, I believe I’ve seen you at featherweight, and you were incredible. You are electric. You are a pocket rocket. And I’m very excited to see you now at your natural weight,” said the MMA icon.

The Marbella, Spain-born fighter began his combat sports journey in K-1 back in 2018.

Nico Gaffie: Fighting his way up the bare-knuckle ladder

Available records show that it wasn’t until 2024 that he made his return. On October 12 of last year, Gaffie made his bare-knuckles debut at BKFC on DAZN: Tenaglia vs. Soto. Fighting on the preliminary card, he secured an emphatic victory. In front of a home crowd in Marbella, he defeated Russian fighter Radek Stadler via second-round TKO.

Six months later, he returned and knocked out American Brandon Allen in the fourth round of their featherweight bout at BKFC 72 Dubai Day 2: Stewart vs. Strydom.

It has been only twelve months since Nico Gaffie joined the BKFC roster. However, his back-to-back wins confirm his rising status in the bare-knuckle scene. Standing five feet four inches tall, he’s known for his aggressive style and fast-paced punching.

Tomorrow night, Gaffie faces the tough Dutchman Jelle Zeegers. He enters the fight as a +122 underdog. However, if Nico Gaffie defies the odds and secures his third BKFC victory, he will move closer to his dream of emulating Conor McGregor’s UFC legacy.

Fans should stay tuned and watch as Nico Gaffie’s remarkable story continues to unfold.

