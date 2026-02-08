Conor McGregor Brands UFC Legend a “Hero” After Surviving Cancer Three Times to Become BKFC Champ

Miracles never cease, some say. Philadelphia witnessed living proof of the old saying as Conor McGregor and his team staged BKFC KnuckleMania VI at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The event showed that neither age nor adversity can stand in the way of human will, as former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski—just days after beating cancer—defeated longtime rival Ben Rothwell to claim BKFC’s heavyweight championship, almost 21 years after first winning the UFC heavyweight title.

To Conor McGregor, who co-owns the bare-knuckle franchise, Andrei Arlovski’s effort was unfiltered heroism that could inspire many. For Arlovski, the defining performance followed his second departure from the UFC. Just days before the event, the Belarusian fighter had revealed he is cancer-free for the third time. Yet he refused to back down, delivering a performance that will be remembered for ages.

Conor McGregor tips his cap to Andrei Arlovski after gritty BKFC title win

McGregor’s Instagram story captured the moment. “Andrei Arlovski is a hero,” wrote the Irish star. “The reason the Belarus flag is on the UFC belt. Fought cancer three times. Is now the reigning BKFC HW champ!” To McGregor and many others, Arlovski’s accomplishment stands on its own.

He was a UFC heavyweight champion 20 years ago, losing the belt to Tim Sylvia in 2006. Now, with the BKFC win, he becomes the first fighter to have secured titles in both UFC and BKFC. Speaking after the bout, Arlovski said, “Guys, people who are in the battle right now with the f**king cancer, don’t f**king give up.”

Citing himself as an example, the Belarusian, who turned 47 just four days earlier, revealed how he battled and survived the disease three times. “Keep f**king fighting. Life is beautiful,” he roared as the crowd cheered.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Andrei Arlovski of Belarus kicks Tanner Boser of Canada in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ahead of the event in Philadelphia, Arlovski had shared photos from a hospital. Marking World Cancer Day on February 4, he wrote in an Instagram post, “Today—#WorldCancerDay!!!”

I AM A 3-TIME SURVIVOR!!!! From my past …… Cancer tried to BREAK me three times!!! Three BATTLES, three times I CHOSE TO LIVE 🥊💔➡️💪!!! And today I AM 47!!!!!)))).”

Arlovski’s title run sparks inspiration across the fight world

At KnuckleMania VI, Arlovski defeated his longtime rival by a third-round TKO. As mixed martial artists, the two first met 18 years ago in 2008 under the Affliction banner, where Arlovski won by third-round knockout as well. Nearly a decade later, in 2019, they met again inside the UFC cage. While Arlovski prevailed in their second bout too, that fight went the distance and was decided on the scorecards.

Arlovski dominated from the opening round at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, controlling the fight with his jab. Whenever Rothwell tried to get close, Arlovski hit him. Rothwell staggered from a heavy right hand. The second round followed a similar pattern, with Rothwell nearly knocked down late, only staying upright because the ropes held him. By then, Rothwell had absorbed heavy damage.

In the final round, Arlovski kept landing shots on Rothwell’s face, forcing the referee to stop the fight one minute and 14 seconds into the round. It was a dominant performance, where Arlovski imposed his will, moved faster, and landed cleaner shots throughout the fight.

Perhaps the most significant outcome of the bout echoed what Arlovski shared on Instagram: “because GIVING UP was never AN OPTION!!!!”